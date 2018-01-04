Winter sports banquet held

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Wrtier

On March 20, athletes and coaches from Dawson County High School gathered together to celebrate their winter sports success.

The DCHS boys basketball team made an appearance at the Eastern Plain Event Center after finishing their season with an overall record of 8-15 (3-6 conference) and competing at the Eastern A conference tournament. On March 20, head coach Wade Murphy presented 10 letter awards and a pair of captain awards to seniors Robert Keiser and Lane Walker. He gave All-Conference Honorable Mention awards to Keiser and junior Pacyn Partridge, and recognized junior Stephen Steinbron as making First Team All-Conference and All-State.

In email, Murphy wrote an email to the Ranger-Review, saying that he was proud of every one of the school’s winter activities.

“We truly have some amazing students who represent our school and community with respect and pride,” Murphy wrote. “I enjoyed watching all of them in their respective activities, look forward to the spring and what those students will bring our school and community as well.”

The girls basketball team was also at the EPEC after earning their first trip to the Montana Class A tournament since the 2008-2009 season. The team finished with an overall record of 10-16 (3-7 conference) and then went 4-2 at Divisionals. Head coach Kayla Rivas presented 14 letter awards and captain awards to senior Jaley Wyse and junior Thea Robson. She gave three All-Conference awards: Wyse for Honorable Mention, junior Savannah Toms for Second Team and sophomore Karsen Murphy for First Team. Rivas also handed out Special Awards, such as the Most Improved Player to sophomore Kasidi Walker; the Most Inspirational Player to Robson; and the Carol Wyse Head and Heart Award to Murphy.

Head wrestling coach Tim Zody presented awards to his team who placed 6th at the Class A State tournament. He handed out 12 varsity letters and captain awards to seniors Tyler Clapp, Ben Stortz and Brandon Held. The trio also received All-Conference awards, along with seniors Cade Dockter and Matt Fulton, junior Keegan Mires, sophomore Nelson Crisafulli and freshmen Gullian Comstock and Colton Reidel. All-State awards were given to Stortz, Crisafulli, Mires, Clapp and Held.

Also, Zody gave Team Awards: Clapp won for Most Reversals, Most Nearfalls and High Point; Crisafulli won Most Pins, Most Takedowns and co-won Fastest Pin with Mires; and Fulton won Most Escapes. Clapp won the Darwin Jung Most Valuable Wrestler Award, as Dockter won the Matt Siegle Award.

Also, speech and drama team coach Claire Mikeson presented one varsity letter award. The winter cheer team received another eight varsity letters.