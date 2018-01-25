Wrestlers compete in nine duals

By Eric Killelea

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

Dawson County High School grappler Tyler Clapp went undefeated in five matches in his 170-pound weight class last weekend, one of several standout performances from the small but talented wrestling team. Right behind Clapp with near-perfect records for the weekend were teammates Nelson Crisafulli at (182) finishing 5-1 and Cade Dockter (160) going 5-2.

In an exhausting effort, DCHS wrestled nine dual meets in a busy three-day stretch just two weeks before the Eastern A Divisional tournament.

On Thursday, the Red Devils defeated Billings Central, 37-18, before losing to Laurel in a tiebreaker, 36-37.

DCHS head coach Tim Zody said that his team competed without their standout heavyweight Keegan Mires, and Zody brought up several junior varsity athletes to fill in that spot and others.

“We were in this, but we would of beat those guys if we were at full strength,” Zody said. During the meet, Brandon Held (152) won by a fall over Mason Fend, who was ranked in front of him in the state power polls and placed higher than him at the Cowboy Invite earlier this month. The win was impressive, but Held injured several ribs during the match and could not wrestle in the Class A Duals on Friday and Saturday in Lewistown.

Then on Friday, DCHS defeated three of the four teams in their tournament pool, including Belgrade, 39-36; Butte Central, 60-6; and Stevensville, 36-34. The Red Devils lost to Polson, 24-54.

DCHS grappler Ben Stortz (152) went 3-1 during the week, before he was forced to sit out Saturday due to a knee injury. That left the Red Devils down three (Stortz, Held, Mires) of the top five scorers, which contributed to their losses to Columbia Falls, 8-60; Hamilton 33-33 (the Broncs won since they recorded one more win by fall than the Red Devils); and Havre, 21-52, on Saturday.

As Zody pointed out, Clapp and Colten Reidel (138 pounds) were the only DCHS wrestlers to win matches in the Columbia Falls meet. Their teammate Crisafulli was ahead 7-2 in the third period of his match against Colton McPhee, but then “the kid put him a cradle and got the pin,” Zody said.

“But we’re planning to wrestle him a lot differently if we meet him in the state tournament. He’s beatable. It’ll be a different story next time hopefully,” Zody said.

Overall, Zody was pleased with his team’s performance.

“Clapp wrestled tough in all his matches,” Zody said. “And Nelson looked really good even though he had that one mistake. But it’s something that we can fix.”

Zody added: “We were just shorthanded and we did the best we could with what we had for the weekend. But I think we’ll be alright once we get everyone healthy.”

This week, DCHS is competing at the “Battle on the Border” at 6 p.m. Thursday in Beach, N.D. “We’re supposed to go to Hardin on Saturday, but we might back out to give everyone time to heal up and get ready for Divisionals,” Zody said.

Billings Central/Huntley Duals

Glendive 47, Billings Central 18

103: Double forfeit; 113: Double forfeit; 120: Alex Derbyshire, BC, won by forfeit; 126: Gullian Comstock, G, d. Aaron Foster, 14-1; 132: Ethan Boyce, BC, p. Mason Whitmer, :32; 138: Jacob Morgan, BC, p. Colton Reidel, 1:34; 145: Ben Stortz, G, p. Uriel May, 2:40; 152: Brandon Held, G, p. Pete Saliaris, :43; 160: Cade Dockter, G, p. Rob Gunderson, 3:06; 170: Tyler Clapp, G, won by forfeit; 182: Nelson Crisafulli, G, p. Thomas Cooper, 3:45; 205: Kirby Basta, G, won by forfeit; 285: Matt Fulton, G, won by forfeit.

Laurel 37, Glendive 36 (Laurel won on tie-breaking criteria)

103: Levi Nunberg, L, won by forfeit; 113: Ivan Lee, L, won by forfeit; 120: Braeden Foos, L, won by forfeit; 126: Keagan Campbell, L, p. Gullian Comstock, G, 1:04; 132: Jestin Molnar, L, d. Mason Whitmer, G, 6-0; 138: Tyler Emineth, L, d. Colten Reidel, G, 10-10, 12-10; 145: Ben Stortz, G, p. Kayne Johnson, L, 1:07; 152: Brandon Held, G, p. Mason Fend, L, 5;15; 160: Cade Dockert, G, won by forfeit; Tyler Clapp, G, won by forfeit; 182: Nelson Crisafulli, G, won by forfeit; 205: BJ Hatcher, L, p. Kirby Basta, G, 4:19; 285: Matt Fulton, G, p. Gabriel Hernandez, L, 3:07.

Class A Duals

Glendive 39, Belgrade 36

103 M Foley Belgrade won by forfeit; 113 Z Putnevn Belgrade won by forfeit; 120 N Rowe Belgrade won by forfeit; 126 J Rockwell Belgrade pinned G Comstock Glendive 1:21; 132 J Mears Belgrade pinned M Whitmer Glendive :30; 138 G Meyer Belgrade pinned C Beidel Glendive 3:29; 145 B Stortz Glendive pinned M Kai Belgrade :25; 152 T Craig Glendive pinned C Rockwell Belgrade 1:04; 160 T Clapp Glendive pinned S Despain Belgrade 1:23; 170 C Doclkter Glendive dec K Aiker Belgrade 7-6; 182 N Crisafull Glendive pinned G Kewish Belgrade :16; 205 K Basta Glendive pinned J Roethle Belgrade :26; 285 MFulton Glendive pinne E Ruiz Belgrade 1:01.

Round 6 - Glendive 60; Butte Central 6

103 R Russell BC won by forfeit; 113 Double forfeit; 120 Double forfeit; 126 G Comstock Glen won by forfeit; 132 M Whitmer Glen won by forfeit; 138 C Reider Glen pinned C Stillwagon BC 4:56; 145 B Stortz Glen won by forfeit; 152 T Craig Glen won by forfeit; 160 T Clapp Glen won by forfeit; 170 C Dockter Glen won by forfeit; 182 N Crisofulli Glen won by forfeit; 205 K Basta Glen won by forfeit; 285 M Fulton Glen won by forfeit.

Round 8 - Polson 54, Glendive 24

103 M Cowell Pol won by forfeit; 113 RJ Pierre Pol won by forfeit; 120 N Quinoes Pol won by forfeit; 126 K Baker Pol pinned G Comstock Gle 1:37; 132 B Wenzel Pol pinned M whitmer Glen 1:05; 138 J Farrier Pol pinned C Reidel Glen; 145 C Brown Pol dec B Stortz Glen 5-3; 152 Padler Pol pinned T Craig Glen 1:51; 160 T Clapp Glen pinned C Pierre Pol 2:17; 170 H Fritz Pol tech fall C Dockter Glen 17-2; 182 N Crisafulli Glen pinned N Humphrey Pol 3:46; 205 K Basta Glen won by forfeit; 285 M Fulton Glen won by forfeit.

Round 13, Championship

Havre 52, Glendive 21

103 M Chagnon Hav won by forfeit; 113 C Pleninger Hav won by forfeit; 120 R Stewart Hav won by forfeit won by forfeit; 126 Q Reno Hav pinned G Comsock Glen; 132 L Paulson Have pinned M Whitmer Glen; 138 C Reidel Glen won by forfeit; 145 M Wilkie Hav pinned T Craig Glen; 152 C Harris Hav pinned A Powell Glen; 160 T Clapp Glen dec M Dionne Hav 8-1; 170 C Dockter Glen pinned J Schroeder Hav; 182 N Crisafull Glen pinned B Stadel Hav; 205 T Schaub Hav pinned K Basta Glen; 285 A Ratliff Hav dec M Fulton Glen 13-3

Dual results for Stevensville, Columbia Falls and Hamilton were not available.

Reach Eric Killelea at rrsports@rangerreview.com.