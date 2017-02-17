Wrestling team third in state, seven wrestlers place (slideshow 13)

By Jamie Ausk Crisafulli

Ranger-Review Staff Writer

The Dawson County High School wrestling team brought home the third place state trophy from the State Wrestling Tournament held at the Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings Friday and Saturday.

Ten DCHS wrestlers qualified for state and every one of the 10 wrestlers contributed to the team’s score. Seven wrestlers placed at state and will receive All-State honors.

Junior Ben Stortz earned third place in the 138-pound weight class. Junior Tyler Clapp earned third place at 160 pounds. Freshman Nelson Crisafulli also took third at 170 pounds. The third place finishers were the high point earners for the team with Crisafulli earning 21.5, Clapp 21 and Stortz 18.

Senior Travis Kinn earned a fourth place finish for the Red Devils.

Senior Brandt Ackerman earned fifth place.

Junior Brandon Held and senior Eli Marley both took sixth.

A - 132 - Travis Kinn (37-10) placed 4th and scored 14.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kinn won by fall over Easton Sempf (Columbia Falls) 1-4 (Fall 1:41)

Quarterfinal - Kinn won by decision over Connor Harris (Havre) 30-20 (Dec 9-5)

Semifinal - Riley Gurr (Frenchtown) 18-0 won by major decision over Kinn (MD 8-0)

Cons. Semi - Kinn won by decision over Hunter Peterson (Columbia Falls) 12-6 (Dec 13-6)

3rd Place Match - Connor Harris (Havre) 30-20 won by decision over Kinn 37-10 (Dec 7-4)

A - 138 - Ben Stortz (34-11) placed 3rd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Stortz won by major decision over Robert Bertlesen (Whitefish) 6-10 (MD 10-0)

Quarterfinal - Stortz won by fall over Cooper Hoffman (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 13-6 (Fall 3:59)

Semifinal - Parker Adler (Polson) 13-3 won by decision over Stortz (Dec 8-3)

Cons. Semi - Stortz won by major decision over Cade Livoti (Frenchtown) 17-6 (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match - Stortz won by decision over Jace Winter (Sidney) 42-16 (Dec 5-4)

A - 145 - Brandon Held (33-14) placed 6th and scored 11.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Held 33-14 won by fall over Sam Peterson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 8-7 (Fall 1:02)

Quarterfinal - Parker Filius (Havre) 40-0 won by tech fall over Held (Dawson Co. (TF-1.5 3:49 (16-1))

Cons. Round 2 - Held won by fall over Bryce Williams (Frenchtown) 15-5 (Fall 4:54)

Cons. Round 3 - Held won by decision over Drew Schmitt (Corvallis/Darby) 15-6 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi - Bryce Roan (Hardin) 18-6 won by decision over Held(Dec 10-4)

5th Place Match - Jace Johnson (Sidney) 32-19 won by decision over Held (Dec 6-4)

A - 152 - Brandt Ackerman (26-19) placed 5th and scored 16.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Ackerman won by fall over Garrett Croft (Polson) 5-14 (Fall 3:15)

Quarterfinal - Brent Tezak (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon)/Twin Bridges) 13-0 won by major decision over Ackerman (MD 12-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Ackerman won by tech fall over Dustin Copeland (Hamilton) 11-17 (TF-1.5 3:33 (15-0))

Cons. Round 3 - Ackerman won by fall over Ray Knerr (Park (Livingston)) 12-17 (Fall 0:53)

Cons. Semi - Mason Dionne (Havre) 31-19 won by decision over Ackerman (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match - Ackerman won by fall over Avery Gurney (Sidney) 27-21 (Fall 0:26)

A - 160 - Tyler Clapp (33-8) placed 3rd and scored 21.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Clapp won by fall over Theron Nelson (Butte Central) 0-6 (Fall 0:47)

Quarterfinal - Alex Wickens (Fergus (Lewistown)) 41-10 won by decision over Clapp 33-8 (Dec 2-0)

Cons. Round 2 - Clapp won by fall over Emmit Augare (Browning) 17-18 (Fall 2:13)

Cons. Round 3 - Clapp won by major decision over Jett Jones (Sidney) 31-23 (MD 8-0)

Cons. Semi - Clapp won by fall over Colton McPhee (Columbia Falls) 12-6 (Fall 5:00)

3rd Place Match - Clapp won in sudden victory - 1 over Alex Wickens (Fergus (Lewistown)) 41-10 (SV-1 6-1)

A - 170 - Nelson Crisafulli (35-11) placed 3rd and scored 21.50 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Crisafulli won by fall over Tate Jones (Frenchtown) 6-13 (Fall 1:07)

Quarterfinal - Ben Crews (Stevensville) 13-5 won by fall over Crisafulli (Fall 4:25)

Cons. Round 2 - Crisafulli won by fall over Trevor Dean (Sidney) 22-29 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Round 3 - Crisafulli won by fall over Colter Stillwagon (Butte Central) 6-8 (Fall 4:33)

Cons. Semi - Crisafulli won by decision over Storm Kemppainen (Columbia Falls) 11-4 (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match - Crisafulli won by tech fall over Justin Zier (Hardin) 26-15 (TF-1.5 3:19 (16-0))

A - 182 - Casimir Melton (24-24) scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jerry Cassidy (Stevensville) 15-3 won by fall over Melton (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 1 - Melton won by forfeit over Tyler Schaub (Havre) 3-6 (For.)

Cons. Round 2 - Melton won by fall over Uriah Turner (Hardin) 31-13 (Fall 2:19)

Cons. Round 3 - Jemal Williams (Belgrade) 13-11 won by fall over Melton (Fall 2:54)

A - 205 - Matt Fulton (19-27) scored 1.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Travis Catina (Whitefish) 26-2 won by fall over Fulton (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 1 - Fulton won by decision over Levi Downard (Frenchtown) 9-10 (Dec 3-2)

Cons. Round 2 - Austin Ratliff (Havre) 17-16 won by major decision over Fulton (MD 15-6)

A - 285 - Keegan Mires (25-16) scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Mires won by fall over Tucker Ewalt (Corvallis/Darby) 5-12 (Fall 0:23)

Quarterfinal - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 34-14 won by fall over Mires (Fall 5:07)

Cons. Round 2 - Jared Sienkowski (Havre) 28-22 won in tie breaker - 1 over Mires ( (TB-1 3-2)

A - 285 - Eli Marley (26-14) placed 6th and scored 12.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Marley won by major decision over Cody Coleman (Stevensville) 11-10 (MD 12-2)

Quarterfinal - Wacey Zuback (Browning) 13-10 won by decision over Marley (Dec 8-1)

Cons. Round 2 - Marley won by fall over Mason Roberts (Billings Central) 23-34 (Fall 0:36)

Cons. Round 3 - Marley won by fall over Kyle Anderson (Hamilton) 21-8 (Fall 2:43)

Cons. Semi - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 34-14 won by fall over Marley (Fall 2:05)

5th Place Match - Jared Sienkowski (Havre) 28-22 won by fall over Marley (Fall 0:19)