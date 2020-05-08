Community Grant Program

We Are Standin With You

The Glendive Ranger-Review has established a program to support local businesses with advertising matches during these challenging times. As a small Montana business, we understand the difficulties of the current business climate and we want to help our community take the next steps to recovery.

How does it work?

• In a time of uncertainty it is more important than ever to reach the community with the latest information about your business. It is important to do so through a trusted, local and easily referenced source.

• We will award grants for a dollar-for-dollar match on any advertising you do with us between your grant award date and July 31. Minimum grant request is $250.

• Grant applications must be complete and approved. A total of $30,000 is available to be granted.

• Grants are intended only for locally owned and operated businesses.

• You have maximum flexibility as we work with you to develop your best ad strategy and you get twice the budget to work with! It is simple and effective.

What's the catch?

If approved for a grant there is no obligation. Recipients may utilize their matching funds on any type of ad for the awarded business within the allowed time frame. Normal payment policies apply. If a grant recipient does not utilize the grant in whole or part, the grant is simply forfeited and there is no further obligation.

Please complete application (online or download and print or email) to be considered for an advertising grant from the Glendive Ranger-Review. Grants will be in the form of matching funds and will be applied one-for-one as advertising is purchased between award and July 31. There is no up-front obligation to receive a grant. Unused grant dollars will expire Aug. 1, 2020. Minimum grant amount is $250. Grants will be awarded to local businesses only.