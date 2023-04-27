DCHCC logo

When you’re traveling around Montana, pay attention when you stop for snacks. Inside most convenience stores, you’ll see the usual items: chips, candy, pop, gum – and tobacco.

Sometimes the tobacco products look so much like candy you and your kids might mistake them for sweets. It’s easy to do. They come in bright shiny packages that reflect candy-like flavors: cherry, strawberry, bubblegum.

Austin Adams is a tobacco education specialist with the Tobacco Education Program in Dawson, Prairie, and Wibaux Counties. For more information, please call Austin Adams, at the Dawson County Health Department 406-377-5213.