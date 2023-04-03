Blotter: March 26 to April 1 Apr 3, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Glendive Police Department responded to 102 calls from March 26 to April 1, 2023. Some of these calls and the approximate locations are highlighted below:Sunday, March 26 1:17 a.m. – intersection of Hwy. 16 and Road 550, DUI-IntoxicatedMonday, March 27 5:32 p.m. – E. Thrush Ln., mental health issues8:48 p.m. – intersection of O’Neil Ave. and Mobile Ave., missing personTuesday, March 28 11 a.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and State St., hit and run accident9:10 p.m. – intersection of S. Rosser Ave. and E. Hughes St., runawayWednesday, March 29 1:05 p.m. – intersection of W. Bell St. and Ford Ave., disorderly conduct5:29 p.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and W. Bell St., minor in possession9:13 p.m. – intersection of W. Wren Ln. and Jefferson School Rd., theftThursday, March 30. 2:54 a.m. – intersection of N. Sargent Ave. and E. Benham St., protection order11:46 a.m. – intersection of Harmon Ave. and W. Bell St., theft3:12 p.m. – intersection of N. Merrill Ave. and Idaho Ln., theft4:46 p.m. – intersection of W. Mann St. and Clough St., hit and run accidentFriday, March 31 2:51 p.m. – intersection of W. Bell St. and Angelo St., trespass3:14 p.m. – intersection of Chestnut Ave. and Fir St. FP, fraud5:47 p.m. – intersection of E. Towne St. and N. Taylor Ave., sexual assaultSaturday, April 19:54 a.m. – intersection of N. Rosser Ave. and E. Clement St., elder abuse6:23 p.m. – intersection of S. Taylor Ave. and E. Hughes St., theft Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Crime Roads And Traffic Transportation Police Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Dorothy Wieland Gary Sodt Virginia Tennant More Obituaries