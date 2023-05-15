Judge Kerry Burman presides over Glendive City Court.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
On May 8, Darby Marie Sayles was found guilty of disorderly conduct (1)(a)(i) thru (1)(a)(vi) – first offense. The defendant was fined $100 and was ordered to pay court cost of $85.
DOT OFFENSES
On May 11, Miguel Ernest Salozar was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so was suspended or revoked. The defendant was fined $250, was ordered to pay court costs of $35 and had his driver's license suspended by the state of Montana for a period of one year. An offense of contempt of court was dismissed by City Court.
THEFT
On May 11, Ervin John Diserly was found guilty of theft – unauthorized control over property, first offense. The defendant was fined $250, with $150 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $85, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with 10 days suspended and was ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
On May 11, Darby Marie Sayles was found guilty of theft – unauthorized control over property, first offense. The defendant was fined $250, with $150 suspended, was ordered to pay court costs of $85, was sentenced to 10 days in jail with eight days suspended, was credited with two days served with a maximum of 10 days confinement, a minimum of eight days confinement and was ordered to pay restitution to the victim.
DOG AT LARGE
On May 11, William Boggs Harrington forfeited a bond of $100 for having a dog at large.
On May 11, Jodie Lynn Hopper forfeited a $100 bond for having a dog at large.
On May 9, Anthony James Berg forfeited a $100 bond for having a dog at large.
ADDITIONAL CITATIONS
From May 5-11, 2023, Judge Burman addressed the following citations: speeding – 25 MPH urban District – night; four ; tobacco, alternative nicotine or vapor product possession or consumption, under 18, one