Back in 1984, when I was 36 years old, Gail Sheehy wrote a book called Passages. I remember being quite intrigued by it because she was writing about the “baby boomers,” that generation of which I was a part. Tom Brokaw had written a book called “The Greatest Generation” in which he told the story of my parents’ generation — those who grew up with dust storms, depression and war. Well, now it was our turn, my generation, and I remember being eager to see what her analysis was at the time.
Born between 1945 and 1964, boomers were described as an undigested meal in the belly of a python. That meal would move through society and like a huge, undigested bubble, change our culture and our society. Anyone who was aware of that bubble could see the ramifications, could anticipate what was coming. The sales of baby buggies and baby items skyrocketed; the disposal diaper industry was born. When we went to school, the buildings couldn’t hold us all and so new buildings were built. Because many of our fathers had attended college on the G.I. Bill, college became a necessity for the soldier’s family and by the time we were in grade school we were aware of a place called college and our destiny to land in that arena before heading out into the world. When we went to college in the 1960s and 1970s, the Vietnam War was in full swing. I remember the night in my college dorm when the radios were on up and down the hallways. Draft eligibility was determined by birthdays. The cries heard in the hallways were wails of sorrow by the girlfriends of the young men whose birthdays were read first and thus were more likely to be called up in a draft. We pushed against the war, we advocated for Civil Rights and went on Peace Marches. Landon Jones (Great Expectations) called us “a generational tyranny.” It was not in a bad way, but we opened our eyes and “everyone around us was working to meet our exceptional needs.”
When the boomers became parents, their children kept the schools growing. We were a generation accustomed to the “good life.” Our parents had nice homes and cars, our college was paid and we expected to begin our lives where our parents were now. No struggle, just a continuation of the same. Luxury items were always in demand and they changed to include all the new “toys” of technology. As we moved into our 40s, 50s and 60s, blue jeans were adding a “sqoush” of extra room for those added pounds that were a part of our new found maturity. Just a little added spandex and we could squeeze into the size jeans we had always worn.
Sheehy’s book went on to prepare society for the coming changes the “boomers would bring.” But even we were not prepared for the struggle to protect the power base in this country. The rising diversity and the fear of diverse cultures and life styles produced fake news, almost daily mass shootings and a gun culture on steroids. But as all human kind does, we boomers are now aging and retirement condominiums in Florida and Arizona welcome “the snow birds.” Elder care involves discussions of Nursing homes, home care and hospice. The dwindling population of young people seems not enough to care for a population that continues to live longer than statistical expectations.
Recently (January 2023), Philip Bump, a columnist, has written a book titled The Aftermath: the Last Days of the Baby Boom and the Future of Power in America. Power has for the most part been with traditional white Christians. This group believes the Constitution is only for them. If the Constitution and democracy cannot keep them in power, then democracy is considered no longer valid and must be replaced. As the boomers generation continues to decline in numbers simply as the result of aging and death, the power base will shift. The times are changing as population demographics change.
Every generation will spend some time in the sun before they are eclipsed by the next generation or power base. That base will become more culturally and racially diverse. Bump writes that the first real competition baby boomers ran into was the millennials, the generation of their own children. Now there was competition for power and cultural heft. Bump concludes, “We are living through a historic disruption of the American empire.” Of all the subjects discussed in this book, Bump doesn’t so much say “why” as he does to say the changes we see simply are. Life happens, and as the older generations fade away, the newer ones bring new tensions and disruptions. Nothing ever stays the same — the only constant in life is change. We must adapt or be pushed aside.
While Bump’s book is full of charts and graphs which make for sometimes disconnected reading, the amount of data in the book is phenomenal. If you are interested in sociological change and a basic understanding for adapting to change in society, the book is good to at least scan through.
Avis Anderson is a retired member of the Glendive Community and a former member of the Glendive City Council.