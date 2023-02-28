Avis Anderson

Back in 1984, when I was 36 years old, Gail Sheehy wrote a book called Passages. I remember being quite intrigued by it because she was writing about the “baby boomers,” that generation of which I was a part. Tom Brokaw had written a book called “The Greatest Generation” in which he told the story of my parents’ generation — those who grew up with dust storms, depression and war. Well, now it was our turn, my generation, and I remember being eager to see what her analysis was at the time.

Born between 1945 and 1964, boomers were described as an undigested meal in the belly of a python. That meal would move through society and like a huge, undigested bubble, change our culture and our society. Anyone who was aware of that bubble could see the ramifications, could anticipate what was coming. The sales of baby buggies and baby items skyrocketed; the disposal diaper industry was born. When we went to school, the buildings couldn’t hold us all and so new buildings were built. Because many of our fathers had attended college on the G.I. Bill, college became a necessity for the soldier’s family and by the time we were in grade school we were aware of a place called college and our destiny to land in that arena before heading out into the world. When we went to college in the 1960s and 1970s, the Vietnam War was in full swing. I remember the night in my college dorm when the radios were on up and down the hallways. Draft eligibility was determined by birthdays. The cries heard in the hallways were wails of sorrow by the girlfriends of the young men whose birthdays were read first and thus were more likely to be called up in a draft. We pushed against the war, we advocated for Civil Rights and went on Peace Marches. Landon Jones (Great Expectations) called us “a generational tyranny.” It was not in a bad way, but we opened our eyes and “everyone around us was working to meet our exceptional needs.”

Avis Anderson is a retired member of the Glendive Community and a former member of the Glendive City Council.