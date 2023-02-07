The Glendive Ranger-Review traces its heritage back to 1881. Over nearly 150 years, change has been a constant for our newspaper and our industry. We have archives in our office going back almost 100 years and the Glendive Public Library has them going back to 1881. It only takes a glance to see many changes on the pages over time. Likewise, the technology used to produce the paper continues to evolve. There is simply no comparing a modern news operation to the presses of yesteryear.
It has been just three months since Adams Publishing Group purchased this newspaper – and 12 other publications – from Yellowstone Newspapers. In that brief time, an aggressive program of modernization and restructuring has been underway. Our aim in such a short time has been to introduce the next evolution of publishing to strengthen our local news organization.
As our staff has been busy with new technology and learning new systems, we have looked forward to introducing you to some exciting improvements.
New Products The first change is the format of your newspaper. First, it is slightly narrower following industry best-practices. You may also notice updated fonts and a fresher design.
More dramatic will be the new and improved rangerreview.com. Our new website went live this week, and we think you will like what you see. It will allow our journalists to tell stories in new ways, with interactive features, multimedia and automation that will help us deliver a better product.
We also launched a new e-edition platform for the electronic replica of the printed paper. This upgrade will be easier to navigate, with more options for how you view the pages. You will also be able to download an app from the App Store or Google Play to access the electronic replica directly. You will also receive additional e-editions during the week, and while we will always focus on local news, you will now get a national section included with our e-editions. The new e-edition is live, so subscribers should be ready to log in and check it out. For those subscribers who have not yet activated your free e-edition account, now would be a great time to do so. If you have any trouble, call us at 406-377-3303 and press option 1. A member of our support team will help you out.
Our Staff Throughout this process, our great staff has worked hard to adapt to new systems.
Unfortunately, during this transition I have often been asked questions with a negative angle. Some people ask how many jobs are going to be cut; some even ask how many newspapers are going to close. I assure you this is not the reason APG is in the newspaper business. Indeed, our Montana newspapers have received a capital infusion, receiving the latest computer and software technology to catapult us into the modern publishing era. Across our newspaper group, every employee who wanted to stay has been retained, and in some instances, staff has been added.
Locally, I continue to lead the Ranger-Review as publisher, although my role within the company has changed and expanded. As General Manager — APG Montana East I now serve as the leader of five other newspapers, including the Stillwater County News, the Carbon County News, the Laurel Outlook, the Big Horn County News and the Terry Tribune. While I do hit the road regularly, I can usually be found here at the Ranger-Review.
Jamie Ausk Crisafulli continues to manage our editorial team, which includes reporters Hunter Herbaugh and Brendan Heidner and typesetter Allen Hrubes. Tracy Dey leads our advertising efforts and will soon be able to serve our advertising partners with an expanded menu of modern advertising options.
Your help
Even as we benefit from being part of an organization with expanded resources, ideas and systems, we maintain local control and editorial voice. There is no pressure for us to do anything other than report the facts in our communities: no corporate mandates or philosophical points of view imposed.
As we move forward, we have ideas about how to improve your access to local information, but mostly we want to hear from you. Stay tuned for opportunities to meet and discuss, but never hold back from calling to chat or emailing us a suggestion.
All these changes are intended to strengthen our business so that we can provide quality service to our readers and advertisers, but one thing has not changed and that is our dedication to keeping our community informed, holding local institutions accountable, celebrating our neighbors and capturing our local history for years to come.