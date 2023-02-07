Chad Knudson

The Glendive Ranger-Review traces its heritage back to 1881. Over nearly 150 years, change has been a constant for our newspaper and our industry. We have archives in our office going back almost 100 years and the Glendive Public Library has them going back to 1881. It only takes a glance to see many changes on the pages over time. Likewise, the technology used to produce the paper continues to evolve. There is simply no comparing a modern news operation to the presses of yesteryear.

It has been just three months since Adams Publishing Group purchased this newspaper – and 12 other publications – from Yellowstone Newspapers. In that brief time, an aggressive program of modernization and restructuring has been underway. Our aim in such a short time has been to introduce the next evolution of publishing to strengthen our local news organization.