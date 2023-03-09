Throughout the book of Hebrews, the author has been encouraging his readers to remain faithful to their initial beginning in Christ.
Hebrews 10:38-9 states “But my righteous one will live by faith. And if he shrinks back, I will not be pleased with him." 39 But we are not of those who shrink back and are destroyed, but of those who believe and are saved.”
The author insists on the urgency clinging to the Lord. He is citing Habakkuk 2:4 But my righteous one will live by faith. He then closes the chapter with the encouraging words, But we are not of those who shrink back and are destroyed, but of those who believe and are saved.
Faith is the only way God has ever dealt with men. It is the principle by which God grants life to a man. There is an obvious need to define faith both by what it is and by what it does for a man.
Soul-saving faith is a special kind of faith. Not everyone that believes has soul-saving belief, because the faith of which he is discussing in Habakkuk is faith that waits for God to speak.
Read Habakkuk 2:1 I will wait for the word of Jehovah and then act upon it. When God says to run, the man of faith runs, according to an inspired Habakkuk.
That tells us something of the nature of the faith that Habakkuk discusses. And the man that has that kind of faith is made "righteous" by his faith and he "lives" spiritually. The man who lives by faith is declared righteous, not by his performance but as a gift that grows out of the fruits of Calvary.
Soul saving faith is defined in Hebrews 11:1 “Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.”
The essence of faith is that it is the bedrock on which man's relationship to God stands. Faith is the foundation (the Greek word “HUPOSTASIS" means foundation) of what we hope for."
All hope is based upon our faith. Faith gives foundation to our longings of the age to come.
Faith is being “certain of what we do not see." The word for "certain" in the Greek is "ELEGXOS" and is most often translated: “evidence.” The word relates to the "evidence" given in a court room by which a conviction is obtained.
Faith gives its demonstration. There is visible evidence that the person believes. The word "evidence" in a court room is information by which an individual may be convicted or acquitted of the charges against him.
The expression of faith is visible. How does one give "evidence of what we do not see?" First is the evidence of unseen things where faith is demonstrated. Hope is presented as the ingredient of faith.
The Hebrew writer then goes through a list of men and women of faith in ages past.
Our challenge is to look for the “unseen" thing to which they give faithful evidence. Then look at what they "hoped" to obtain because of their faith.
What follows is the demonstration of faith in verses 11:2 to 40.
Abel showed faith in worshiping (v. 4). The visible evidence of Abel's faith was the altar and its sacrifice. The unseen element in Abel's faith was God.
Enoch showed faith by walking with God (vs. 5-6). The visible evidence of Enoch's faith -he walked with God. Enoch demonstrated his knowledge of how God walked.
Noah showed faith working (v.7). He built an ark which stands as a demonstration of Noah's faith. A long-standing faith - about 120 years. The invisible element - he was warned about things not yet seen. The "unseen" was the coming flood. The motivation was "holy fear." The outcome - he became "an heir of righteousness that comes by faith."
What does faith do to a man? It will lead him to offer sacrifices unto God. (Abel) knowing that He is and that He deserves to be worshipped. It will lead a man (Enoch) to walk in the moral standards of God. Faith will lead a man (Noah) to change his profession. Faith will lead a man to rearrange his priorities. Faith will lead a man to build a monstrous ark even in the face of ridicule of his contemporaries. Since they had no faith, the work of Noah on the ark must have appeared as the height of stupidity. They can ridicule Noah, but he keeps right on building his ark because he knows that what God has promised God will accomplish.
Is your faith a soul saving faith?