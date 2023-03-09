Jim Squires

Throughout the book of Hebrews, the author has been encouraging his readers to remain faithful to their initial beginning in Christ.

Hebrews 10:38-9 states “But my righteous one will live by faith. And if he shrinks back, I will not be pleased with him." 39 But we are not of those who shrink back and are destroyed, but of those who believe and are saved.”

Jim Squires preaches at the Church of Christ in Glendive. He can be reached at csquires@midrivers.com