Rep. Mark Thane - 2023

Many in today’s workforce find themselves connected to their employment 24-7 via their cell phones and electronic devices. This is often true even while the employee is on vacation. So imagine you have a child, sibling or friend who lives and works outside of Montana, but they come to visit you and spend their vacation in the Treasure State. Despite being on vacation they reply to some emails, send out a memo or answer a phone call from the office. Under current statute, they just incurred a Montana income tax liability. Simply put, a non-resident who completes any employment-related activity while in Montana is considered to be working in Montana and incurs a Montana income tax liability.

In a second scenario, the University of Idaho basketball team makes a weekend trip to Montana to play two Big Sky Conference foes, MSU on Thursday and UM on Saturday. The coaches, athletic trainers and any staff traveling with the team are working in Montana and they incur a Montana income tax liability.

Mark Thane is a member of the Montana House of Representatives, representing House District 99. He serves as Vice-Chair on the House's Taxation Committee.