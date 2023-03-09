Jonathan Motl

The Republican majority has just flexed its muscle to pass Senate Bill 93, thereby limiting the ability of Montana’s citizens to pass laws through the ballot issue process.

SB 93 is unbelievably restrictive in scope, including imposition of a $3,700 filing fee for ballot issues and affording agencies power to veto a citizen ballot issue. Undoubtedly, the citizen ballot issue process is deeply harmed by SB 93.

Jonathan Motl is a longtime Montana attorney and served as the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices. He lives in Helena. Republished through the Daily Montanan, dailymontana.com.