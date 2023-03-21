There is a new term bouncing around our society these days. It seems you are not a bona fide radical politician if you do not call everyone who disagrees with you by this term. I decided I better learn what the word means so I can use it properly. The word is “woke,” and I really do not understand it.
Yesterday morning I “woke” up. As I was laying in bed stretching, I thought that since I am “woke” (more properly “awake”), I had some research to do. Various reference sources tell me “the definition of ‘woke’ changes depending on who you ask. The term has recently been used by some conservatives as an insult against progressive values.” That puzzled me a little because I always believed that to call some “a progressive” was a complement, meaning they were forward looking, that is trying to make things better. The definition went on to tell me, “The term was originally coined by progressive Black Americans and used in racial justice movements in the early to mid-1900s.” In that framework, in the Black community, it means someone is informed, educated and conscious of social injustice and racial inequality.” (Merriam-Webster Dictionary states.) As the state of racial equality in this country has come under question, the term has become important to the rhetoric of the Black Lives Matter movement.
The term has been co-opted by some Republicans as a negative term. The term has been altered to “woke ideology” and to a “woke agenda.” One Southern governor rails against “woke ideology” seeing it as a form of “cultural Marxism.” Opposition usage has centered on racial issues, and issues of sexual identity.
But as I see it, there are many issues that fall under the need for “woke” thinking — our Indigenous people have a whole range of issues which need to be identified; there is a strong anti-education movement in this country; the pandemic identified a segment of society with ludicrous ideas about the role of the medical community in saving lives.
This is another one of those issues that seems to appear out of thin air and then suddenly becomes a problem in society. The definition of the word is in flux. There is no concrete definition. Those who understand and track social media say as the 2024 election draws closer, the Russians are once again hacking our messaging and inserting issues such as this to stir things up and cause people to feel alienated or attacked in some way. I am one who really believes this can be happening. We don’t know where all of this information on our computers is coming from. We need to explore sources and read carefully. Hopefully, we have enough common sense we do not believe everything we read, but can weigh the choices.
I guess I can still say I “woke” up and not get into the middle of a cultural war. As the election approaches the political parties are already telling us what we are to believe if we are to be true to the cause of the party. Actually, I am looking for candidates who speak for the middle and lower classes in the U.S., who love this country and are true to the ideas of democracy and justice for all. If I am “woke,” in the traditional usage of the word, it is because I believe that we are a nation of immigrants and that all people deserve a fair shake. If this country is to remain true to the original intentions of our founders, then we are to be a beacon on the hill for all.
Avis Anderson is a former Glendive city council member and retired member of the Glendive community.