Avis Anderson

There is a new term bouncing around our society these days. It seems you are not a bona fide radical politician if you do not call everyone who disagrees with you by this term. I decided I better learn what the word means so I can use it properly. The word is “woke,” and I really do not understand it.

Yesterday morning I “woke” up. As I was laying in bed stretching, I thought that since I am “woke” (more properly “awake”), I had some research to do. Various reference sources tell me “the definition of ‘woke’ changes depending on who you ask. The term has recently been used by some conservatives as an insult against progressive values.” That puzzled me a little because I always believed that to call some “a progressive” was a complement, meaning they were forward looking, that is trying to make things better. The definition went on to tell me, “The term was originally coined by progressive Black Americans and used in racial justice movements in the early to mid-1900s.” In that framework, in the Black community, it means someone is informed, educated and conscious of social injustice and racial inequality.” (Merriam-Webster Dictionary states.) As the state of racial equality in this country has come under question, the term has become important to the rhetoric of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Avis Anderson is a former Glendive city council member and retired member of the Glendive community.