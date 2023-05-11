Dorothy Rosby

There are very few things that will get me out of bed in the middle of the night and royal watching isn’t one of them so I missed the coronation of King Charles on May 6. But I hear it was a big deal. The people who plan such things code-named it Operation Golden Orb which sounds like a James Bond movie. But one article I read beforehand said it was more like a royal wedding, only 10 times more intense.

That would make it a couple thousand times more intense than my wedding since my husband and I eloped. The guest list was limited to 2,000 — at the coronation, not our wedding. There were six people at our wedding and that included us.

