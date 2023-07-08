We celebrated America on this Fourth of July because we are a great nation with great dreams, great ability and great heart. None should feel this more than Montanans, who cherish the notions that “all men is common folk,” (as an old poem has it), that a person’s word is their bond, and that it doesn’t matter who you are as long as you pull your own weight. A place where, when your house burns down, people you don’t even know show up to help you out. We are big hearted, tough, and kind. And we don’t need to be turned into mean-spirited people by out-of-state politicians who are looking for votes by pitting us against each other. On this day that should unite us all, politicians are beginning their campaigns by scapegoating the very people who have made America great, the immigrants. Please remember that the United States of America is the first nation created by immigrants, so when you’re running down the immigrant, my friend, you’re running down America.
The 14th Amendment to our Constitution grants “birthright” citizenship to all persons born in the United States. Passed by the Republican Senate in 1866 and ratified by the states in 1868, one of its purposes was to facilitate citizenship for the newly freed slaves (Native Americans were not granted the same privilege until 1924!)
Jim Elliott served sixteen years in the Montana Legislature as a state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek. Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years.