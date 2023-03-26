Jim Elliot 2023

The state of Connecticut is thinking of exonerating people it convicted of witchcraft in the mid-1600s. They would be following the lead of noble Massachusetts which a year ago exonerated the last of those former human beings that they, too, hanged for witchcraft. I am sure the wrongly accused will be grateful. Still dead, of course, but grateful.

In the witch trials of the 1600s it didn’t take a lot of people to accuse someone of being a witch. In one case a 12-year-old girl accused a local woman of having made her sick through witchcraft. She was joined by 10 or so other young ladies who became ill as well. Proof of being a witch ran from having a birthmark to being able to float when thrown in a pond. The proof of innocence was sinking. Drowned, but innocent. Proof of the honesty of the accuser included witnesses barking like dogs in the courtroom and saying the “witch” made them bark.

Jim Elliott served sixteen years in the Montana Legislature as a state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek. Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years.