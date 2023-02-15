Dave "Dinodave" Fuqua

“Missoula” was the only word written on his cardboard sign. The man holding it looked like an old English sheepdog with the hair color of an auburn grizzly bear which I had just seen a half hour ago. I was at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone Park driving from my family’s cabin just outside the park. “Hey…I’m going to Missoula!” I thought. “Well, what a coincidence, I could really help this guy out.” I didn’t give it further thought. I drove up to the stop sign he was under and rolled down the window, “I can give you a ride to Livingston if you would like?” I was just out of college, and I realized I am already making smart decisions with my life. I only told him Livingston (50 miles away) just in case he was annoying to travel with. “Sure!” The shaggy man said and jumped in. I think I could have said any town in Montana. My first impression was his destination was wherever he slept that night. I liked him already.

I asked why he was going to Missoula. “I don’t know.” He answered as he gazed at the Montana scenery outside. “Oookaaay.” I thought, this is a little strange. This man was short of a few tools in the shed. Boy was I proud of my street smarts at this point for only saying Livingston. Then he pulled out a Bible from his backpack. My eyes grew cautious. There is now only a north and south pole with this situation. No middle ground.

Dave Fuqua is a Glendive native. You can find out more about him at dinodaveadventures.com. He can be reached at Makoshikadave@gmail.com.