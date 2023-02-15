“Missoula” was the only word written on his cardboard sign. The man holding it looked like an old English sheepdog with the hair color of an auburn grizzly bear which I had just seen a half hour ago. I was at Mammoth Hot Springs in Yellowstone Park driving from my family’s cabin just outside the park. “Hey…I’m going to Missoula!” I thought. “Well, what a coincidence, I could really help this guy out.” I didn’t give it further thought. I drove up to the stop sign he was under and rolled down the window, “I can give you a ride to Livingston if you would like?” I was just out of college, and I realized I am already making smart decisions with my life. I only told him Livingston (50 miles away) just in case he was annoying to travel with. “Sure!” The shaggy man said and jumped in. I think I could have said any town in Montana. My first impression was his destination was wherever he slept that night. I liked him already.
I asked why he was going to Missoula. “I don’t know.” He answered as he gazed at the Montana scenery outside. “Oookaaay.” I thought, this is a little strange. This man was short of a few tools in the shed. Boy was I proud of my street smarts at this point for only saying Livingston. Then he pulled out a Bible from his backpack. My eyes grew cautious. There is now only a north and south pole with this situation. No middle ground.
“Do you believe in the bible?” He asked.
I wanted to answer, “Now? or after I drop you off and I am safe?” He preceded to talk and dominate the conversation about his beliefs on the bible. Coincidentally, about this time we just drove past a town called Prey, because that is exactly what I was doing. That’s when the hitchhiker switched subjects like a traffic light.
“Do you believe in Bigfoot?” He asked in all sincerity.
Again, I wanted to give him the answer AFTER I dropped him off.
“I don’t know … I’ve never seen him. Do you?” Why did I just ask him if he’s seen Bigfoot. Stupid. Stupid.
He answered, “I have…” Then gazed back at the scenery silently without giving me details. Then he started to dominate the conversation again, but this time it was about Bigfoot. He started spewing fact after fact about the nature of Bigfoot.
“Why is it that sightings of Bigfoot in the Sierra Nevadas only happen in the wintertime? It’s because it migrates.”
He said with the conviction and poignancy of a college professor. He continued to spew out facts and make compelling arguments for the existence of Bigfoot. He cited references of logging camps that were ransacked. He talked about how Bigfoots communicate with other Bigfoots with a distinct knocking on wood and then demonstrated the knock himself. He talked about how they are remnants of Gigantopichicus, an extinct ape from Asia, but crossed the Bering Sea. I was captivated. This was 1996. The internet had just become a thing. How did one man know so much about Bigfoot? The man kept talking as we drove, and Livingston was upon us. I had so many more questions about Bigfoot, I wasn’t ready for Livingston yet. I broke out of my white lie.
“Ya know, I am actually going to Bozeman, would you like a ride there?” I didn’t want to push my luck with taking him all the way to Missoula, but I really needed at least 25 more miles of Bigfoot. This turned out to be one of the most fascinating conversations I had ever had.
“Sure,” he replied.
Once again, I think I could have said anything or anywhere and he would have agreed to go there. So, I drove the shaggy man another 25 miles to Bozeman asking even more questions.
“So, does Bigfoot have a family? How many are there? Why are they so elusive?” I was entranced now. He took his time giving a detailed explanation on each question like Socrates to Plato. I was now a believer, Bigfoot had to be real. I pulled into Bozeman downtown and asked where he would like to be dropped off.
“Right here is fine.”
He didn’t care. I should have known. He thanked me for the ride, and I wished him luck. I didn’t even get his name. The shaggy hitchhiker then opened the passenger door and nearly tripped getting out of the car with what I just noticed some rather large feet on this guy.
“You okay? That was a close one.”
“Yeah, I’m fine,” he said with a sheepish smile. “It happens all the time.”
I waved goodbye, wished him luck and he vanished into the crowd like David Copperfield and I never saw the gentlemen again.