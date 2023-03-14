“What’s the matter Pepsi?” I gently said to my dog. I went to play in my backyard with her but she was acting a bit different than normal. Pepsi was some kind of Glendivian mutt terrier thing. A great dog, but if she wasn’t leashed up, a few cars would be chased and we also might not get our mail that day.
Today, she wasn’t interested in the tennis ball like she usually was, but a bit more concerned. I then heard a loud “Yip!” and strong panting.
I looked in that direction and saw a nose of a miniature Collie poking through our white picket fence desperately trying to get in. On the other end of our backyard was another lab that I remembered belonged to a house a block away. It was vehemently pacing back and forth and scratching at the fence. Then all of a sudden, Corky, the poodle from across the street showed up.
“Oh no….not Corky. I hate that dog,” I mumbled to myself remembering all the times Corky would bark at me and chase me down the block on my Star Wars banana seat bike. Corky joined the other neighborhood dogs who all paced and stared in my backyard at Pepsi like she was Miss America.
I ran back inside and shouted, “Mom! Every dog in the neighborhood is trying to get in our back yard! We are being attacked!” Mom jumped up. “Gads! Get Pepsi inside now!” I scurried and grabbed Pepsi and brought her inside. That’s when mom gave me a biology lesson.
Something about don’t get hit with a spade while nuder or you will be in heat. “And whatever you do,” Mom added, “Do not let those dogs get to Pepsi!”
A couple days later I was carrying my trombone home from school. My band teacher didn’t tell me how heavy a trombone would be for a 5th grader and it was during those walks home I wished I had chosen the flute. After switching that trombone from sore arm to sore arm, I finally was only a couple blocks away from my house when my world changed.
There, in Mrs. Olson’s yard by the baseball field was Pepsi.
“How did Pepsi get out?” I murmured to myself. “Pepsi! Pepsi! Come here!” but Pepsi just stood there motionless. It was like she was out of it. I walked a little faster as I mumbled “this little dog is going to cause me a lot of trouble” in my best Luke Skywalker voice. Then, I looked up. I froze like a statue except for the shiver that ran down my spine. There in the middle of the street were two eyes gazing at me. It was Corky!
“No! Not Corky! Anything but Corky!” The theme to The Good, The Bad and The Ugly played in my head. “Wahhh Wa wahhh…” We were in a stare down. Each calculating our next move. I hated 5th grade math word problems but I had to think fast.
“Hmm… let’s see, if a poodle was 100 yards away from a dog in heat and a 5th grader carrying a trombone was an opposite 75 yards away, how many more little Pepsi’s would there be in two months?”
But while I was doing math in my head, Corky dashed toward Pepsi and had the advantage. I yelled out a slow motion “Noooooo…!!!!! Not Corky!!!!!!!” I dropped the trombone to pick up speed but it was too late. Corky had beat me to Pepsi.
I then proceeded to get another biology lesson. Pepsi looked at me helplessly. Lock and key, hand and glove, seat and belt. It was too late. I was crying. Pepsi was crying. Corky seemed just fine.
“Oh Pepsi, what have I done?! I’m so sorry…I’m so sorry…” I screamed as I fell next to my trombone and looked up at the spinning sky above me.
“Not Corky… Not Corky…” The tears filled my eyes. I wished they filled my ears.
That night I played the sad slow notes of ‘Taps’ on my trombone over and over. “Stop playing that song!” My mom yelled from the downstairs. “She won’t be saying that two months from now” I mumbled.
Two months later, in the same room I played Taps, mom delivered five healthy puppies not knowing who the father was. I knew, but I was too embarrassed to tell anyone. I couldn’t let my friends know my dog had babies with Corky. Gross.
A few months later we managed to give away all the puppies except one who happened to look just like her mother. It wasn’t long after that Pepsi finally accomplished her dream of catching a Chevrolet and we started to receive mail again.
Pepsi II now found herself a permanent home with the vacancy. My oldest brother Eric had just started to pheasant hunt and decided to see if a half poodle and half Glendivian mutt terrier would make a good hunting dog.
An amazing thing happened. I can only imagine the first time Michael Jordan dribbled a basketball or Wayne Gretzky put on skates. This dog, whom I can’t even say the father’s name anymore, turned out to be the most amazing pheasant dog anyone has ever seen.
My brother would take him with his hunting friend’s expensive highly trained dogs. Pepsi II would outperform all of them. He just might have been the best, smartest dog our family has ever had.
Thanks Cor— Thanks Cor— I’m sorry, I still can’t say his name anymore. Thanks poodle from across the street!