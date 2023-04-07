Ken Bogner

One of my top priorities this legislative session has been to provide financial relief to Montana taxpayers as families throughout our state are struggling with inflation and the high cost of living.

I’m happy to report we have already accomplished a lot on that front. With the first-ever Republican supermajority in the Legislature this session, we have passed legislation to return $764 million dollars from the state budget surplus to taxpayers via income and property tax rebates. These rebates were signed into law by Governor Gianforte on March 13th.

Sen. Ken Bogner, R-Miles City, is the President Pro Tempore of the Montana Senate and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.