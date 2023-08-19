President Biden is asking Congress for $24 billion to support Ukraine. There will be a fight over this request, I am sure, and the reasons will be we are spending too much money, period, and if we are going to spend too much money let’s spend it on America. I offer one reason for supporting Ukraine: Putin. Like most despots, Putin has some — to be polite — mental health issues. OK, he’s nuts, but he’s a nut with nuclear weapons and needs to be dealt with in the strongest way possible, short of starting WW III.
Putin comes from a long line of paranoid, totalitarian, and ruthless leaders whose major efforts, other than greater glory for themselves and Russia was the subjugation of the very people they claimed to be saving from whatever they needed saving from. To control the people, they used secret police who spied on the public. This was nothing new in Russia, Tzar Nickolas created the Okhrana to infiltrate anti-imperialists, and when the ant-imperialist won Lenin Created the Cheka to do the spying for the Bolsheviks. Over the years the names changed, OGPU, NKVD, and then KGB where a younger Vladimir Putin got his training before he was appointed head of the successor agency FSB before his jump to the Presidency of Russia. Don’t be confused by the initials of the agencies, they all stood for the same thing—spying on Russian citizens and instilling loyalty through fear and instilling fear through terrorism. “…[D]uring the Great Terror [1936- 1937] about 650,000 Soviet citizens are thought to have been shot with millions sent to the Gulag” [Source; “Spies” by Calder Walton, Simon and Schuster, 2023. The same book describes tortures too gruesome to describe here.]
Jim Elliott served 16 years in the Montana Legislature as a state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek. Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years.