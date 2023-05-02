The end of an era passed quietly over the past weekend when the last Ranger-Review to be printed by the Miles City Star rolled off the press sometime the evening of Friday, April 28. As of this issue, the Ranger-Review is now printed by the Bozeman Chronicle.
There are several reasons for this. First, since the Ranger was acquired by Adams Publishing Group last November, the Ranger and the Chronicle are now under the same ownership. APG Montana has consolidated all of its press facilities into Bozeman. This adds efficiency and helps to offset the dramatic price increases that have hit newsprint in recent years.
It also moves our production to much newer equipment with much greater print quality capabilities. The amount of color we are able to include in our papers will expand significantly — which both readers and advertisers should find adds tremendous value. Including color in advertisements also becomes much more affordable for advertisers. At the same time, this gives our editorial team expanded ability to include photos and other art in colorful packages. Anyone who has tried to distinguish between six shades of gray on a map, will understand the difference this can make.
One obvious challenge to this move, is the sheer distance between Bozeman and Glendive; a distance which includes a mountain pass with a notorious tendency toward cantankerous weather. This means production lead times will expand and as a result deadlines are moved up. For most things, the reader won’t notice the difference. However, on days like today it is obvious that election results from Tuesday did not make the Wednesday paper. At times like this the information at rangerreview.com is always up to date.
Along with this change comes the correction of a long-confusing historical peculiarity of the Ranger-Review — its dates of publication. Nominally, the Ranger has been published on Thursday and Sunday since moving to a twice-weekly format in 1961. However, delivery has been on Wednesday and Saturday. The endless confusion between Wednesday/Thursday and Saturday/Sunday has finally come to an end. Going forward, our Wednesday paper will be called a Wednesday publication and our Saturday paper will be called a Saturday publication. Readers will receive their papers the same days they always have and in some cases for certain mail customers, maybe sooner.
Finally, members of the Ranger staff have fielded a number of rumors about other changes — for example that the Ranger will only be printing once per week. There are no other changes planned except the ones described above.
As with previous changes, we hope this results in a better quality experience for our readers and advertisers. Thank you for your ongoing support of local journalism.