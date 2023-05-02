Chad Knudson

The end of an era passed quietly over the past weekend when the last Ranger-Review to be printed by the Miles City Star rolled off the press sometime the evening of Friday, April 28. As of this issue, the Ranger-Review is now printed by the Bozeman Chronicle.

There are several reasons for this. First, since the Ranger was acquired by Adams Publishing Group last November, the Ranger and the Chronicle are now under the same ownership. APG Montana has consolidated all of its press facilities into Bozeman. This adds efficiency and helps to offset the dramatic price increases that have hit newsprint in recent years.