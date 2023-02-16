2022 was the year of celebrating the 50th birthday of Montana’s Constitution, its visionary provisions and the unique bipartisan approach adopted by the citizen delegates who wrote it. Our perspective is from a combined total of over 30 years of legislative experience under both our current constitution, as well as the one that preceded it.

We see Montana’s constitution as a truly glorious document. It has honorably served our citizens as well as our landscape for half a century, and we are dismayed that, out-of-the-blue, this 2023 legislature finds the need to consider 57 fundamental changes to it.

Dorothy Bradley and Bob Brown were both long-time legislators. Dorothy Bradley was the Democratic nominee for Governor in 1992; Bob Brown was the Republican nominee for Governor in 2004.