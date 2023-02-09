Jeff Bieber

For almost the last 100 years,the sugarbeet producers in our area have been recognized as some of the best sugarbeet growers in the nation. We have always taken pride in growing the highest quality crop possible every year. We, the growers, are disappointed in American Crystal Sugar’s decision in closing our local Sidney, Montana, factory.

The growers of our association have made every attempt to keep Sidney Sugars a viable operation, ever since it was purchased by American Crystal Sugar Company in 2002. Unfortunately, the sugarbeet growers of our area have never had a clear sight of how we fit into American Crystal Sugar’s future. For 20 years, the growers have had to negotiate a new contract with American Crystal Sugar Company every three years on average. During these negotiations, the sugar beet growers of this valley have been required to take substantial reductions in payments in order to keep American Crystal Sugar Company’s operation in our area profitable enough for them.

Jeff Bieber is the president of the Montana-Dakota Sugarbeet Growers Association. He and the association released this column in response to the closure of Sidney Sugars, announced on Feb. 6.