Mike Ziegler

I’d like to give the public an account of how we arrived at this high school bond and increased building reserve levies.

Lincoln boiler and the multitude of issues with elementary schools was the original focus of the first couple facilities committee meetings. The temporary solution for the Lincoln boiler is to rent a remote boiler while formulating a long-term solution for the elementary schools. Our primary goal is to keep the doors open, to keep from going remote. Also, keeping in mind the taxpayer.

Michael Ziegler is the chairman of the Glendive Unified School Board. He can be reached at mziegler@glendiveschools.org or 406-570-8362.