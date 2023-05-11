Todd O'Hair

In celebration of National Travel & Tourism week, we recognize the critical role travel and tourism play in stimulating economic growth, cultivating diverse communities, creating fresh job opportunities, and inspiring new businesses in Montana.

Tourism is one of Montana’s primary industries and a leading service export for the Treasure State. It, along with the outdoor recreation industry and film and media production, are providing Montana businesses opportunities to creatively harness the power of place to serve as an economic driver for communities both small and large 

Todd O'Hair is the President/CEO of Montana Chamber of Commerce. 