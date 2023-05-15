The website includes every item you will find in the print edition of the Ranger, often before the news reaches you in print, and much more. The website also includes extra photos of events; commentary from local writers, area writers and legislators; and stories from around the area. As we continue to evaluate how the website can best serve our readers and the community, we are working on plans to add even more content to the website in the future.
You can also access the Ranger-Review e-edition directly on the website. The newest e-editions are available every Wednesday and Saturday and an Adams Publishing Group’s national news edition is available under the e-edition every day on the Ranger website. We hope to add more local and regional news to the e-editions on days when you do not receive the print version.
For those logging into the website or e-edition for the first time, enter the email associated with your account and use the password 1234. You may be prompted to log in twice the first time you are accessing the e-edition. You should be able to change your password once you are logged in.
If you are having issues logging in, call the Glendive Ranger-Review number at 406-377-3303 and chose option 1 “Subscriber Services.” Follow the prompts to reach a customer service representative. As always, feel free to stop by our office if you have questions.
We hope you take time to check out what rangerreview.com has to offer. We welcome readers to send us suggestions and feedback on any items related to the Ranger and its website.