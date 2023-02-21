Kelly Lynch

There is no singular cause for Montana’s housing crisis. Rising costs of land, materials and labor combined with people moving into our communities, further straining our infrastructure, has made for an increasingly critical housing situation. On top of that, developers, builders and local governments are trying to build housing under old, outdated land use and planning statutes from the 1920s.

As an attempted quick fix, many of the housing bills this legislative session mandate the same zoning rules for all communities across the state. Given my planning experience, I am the first to admit that it is time to update Montana’s zoning rules. But we know that Miles City, Missoula and Malta do not have the same problems that can be solved with the same solution. The only thing making these communities the same is the M in their name.

Kelly Lynch is the Executive Director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns, a nonpartisan, nonprofit association supporting 127 Montana communities to provide resources and advocacy to build and maintain unique, vibrant, healthy, and safe communities.