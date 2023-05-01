kathleen kjolhaug

“If You Give A Moose A Muffin” is a children’s book that is difficult to forget as the rhythm and rhyme pour forth the lessons within. Those who haven’t read it, here’s the gist of it. One thing leads to another and in the end it all swings back to begin again. It’s life application through the eyes of a child.

Since Jesus says, “we must become like little children,” (Matt. 18:3) let’s use life application for we, adults, who often think the realities of adulthood should look differently than what they do.

