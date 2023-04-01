Jim Elliott 2023

You will hear people say that we need to protect our “institutions” in America. What on earth does that mean? In a nutshell, an institution is words, an idea, not anything you can touch or feel, except with the mind and heart. It is like the cement that holds the bricks of a building together. The Montana Constitution is just such an institution, and it is under stress at the moment. I recently listened to former governor Marc Racicot talk about a constitution as a social contract describing how we wish to govern ourselves. That leads me to think of an even more fundamental explanation. A constitution is a contract that we draw up amongst ourselves that defines the way we want to be treated as well as how we want others to be treated. It is, in a sense, a way to formally define our politeness and courtesy toward one another.

There’s a lot more, of course; how we want government to be structured, what we want that government to do, the ways we want to manage our government rather than having that government manage us — all the nuts and bolts of government. But what it keeps coming back to, for me, at least, is how we want the least among us to be treated, not forgetting that we ourselves may be that person. You know: ” … inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matt 25:40)

Jim Elliott served sixteen years in the Montana Legislature as a state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek. Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years.