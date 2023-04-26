Jim Elliott 2023

Every little once in a while I am reminded that laws are created to protect us from ourselves, or more particularly from our faulty memories, or from forgetting history. For instance, years ago we didn’t have environmental protection laws because we didn’t need them. We were happy, at that time, to not eat fish we caught in Montana’s rivers because we knew that the high lead and arsenic content of those fish meant jobs, and we were happy to sacrifice our own selfish desires so that people could have jobs even if those jobs created a public health hazard. Then we got spoiled by those who said the rivers had to be cleaned up because they were killing fish and people and tourism. So now that we have clean rivers, tourism, fishing and healthy people why do we need those laws anymore?

Another area of collective forgetfulness is why there are laws to protect workers. In today’s job market it’s hard for employers to find enough workers. The main reason there is such a shortage of employees is that there is a shortage of people of working age. The people who swelled the working population that followed World War II, called the Baby Boomers (born roughly between 1946-1964) have now reached retirement age and are taking themselves out of the labor market. Since they and their children did not have enough babies to make up the difference in employable citizens there are not enough workers to take the jobs the Boomers are leaving. So, what can we do to fill the gap? We can’t encourage immigration because immigrants take jobs away from working native-born Americans. (How they are taking away jobs from native-born Americans when there are already too many jobs for native-born Americans to fill is a bit of a head scratcher, but, well, they just are.)

Jim Elliott served 16 years in the Montana Legislature as a state representative and state senator. He lives on his ranch in Trout Creek. Montana Viewpoint has appeared in weekly and online newspapers across Montana for over 25 years.