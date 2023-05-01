With only one week left, we have seen a number of important bills passed, thanks to the super-majority that sent us here. Unfortunately, our work was temporarily delayed this week. On Tuesday, April 18, Rep. Zooey Zephyr spoke on a bill concerning minors receiving surgery to change the sex they were born with. In his closing remarks, the Representative, in a breach of decorum, shamed the body for their support of the bill. After the Majority Leader admonished the Representative and encouraged individuals to keep the debate on the floor respectful, Representative Zephyr stated the following: “I hope the next time there’s an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”
During the following days, the Representative, after refusing to apologize, was unable to participate in the debate on the floor- per sections 20-20. It was on Monday, April 24th, that civility left the building. In a gross display of immaturity and chaos, protesters lined the gallery of the House floor, screaming and chanting when Representative Zephyr was yet again, not recognized on the floor. Rather than apologizing for his remarks, as so many legislators before him this session, Zephyr stood on the floor, microphone raised, inciting the crowd into a frenzy. Instead of taking into consideration the safety of other Representatives and their staff, Zephyr encouraged the crowd. It was after this act of violence that the Speaker rightfully called for a hearing regarding the disciplinary action of the Representative. On Wednesday, April 26, passing on party-line votes, it was decided that Representative Zooey Zephyr will no longer be able to speak on bills or enter the House chambers or gallery, for the remainder of this session. While opponents have stated the GOP has “stripped” him of his voice, in actuality he stripped himself by not apologizing, but instead choosing to double down. The Representative will still be able to vote remotely and attend committee meetings. While I believe every elected Representative at Helena deserves a voice, we must take action when a blatant breach of decorum occurs, with zero remorse following. I look forward to the final week of this session, and as always, am proud to represent HD 36.