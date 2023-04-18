Greetings from Helena!

Another busy week at the Capitol. Our floor sessions have been long and some of our committee meetings have been long. We heard HB218, which dealt with regulating alternative youth facilities. I voted against this because I don’t think that government inspections and regulations will fix anything. Most people here think government can fix things, so it passed. Another bill on the floor was the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). In my opinion, this bill puts a wedge between nationalities. It requires children who are Native American, or part Native American (one-eighth or more) and in Child Protective Services to be placed with a family on a reservation, if possible.