Another busy week at the Capitol. Our floor sessions have been long and some of our committee meetings have been long. We heard HB218, which dealt with regulating alternative youth facilities. I voted against this because I don’t think that government inspections and regulations will fix anything. Most people here think government can fix things, so it passed. Another bill on the floor was the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). In my opinion, this bill puts a wedge between nationalities. It requires children who are Native American, or part Native American (one-eighth or more) and in Child Protective Services to be placed with a family on a reservation, if possible.
In Judiciary we heard some bills that would work on our Judicial process. One of the bills I am carrying on the floor is HB915, which came out of Judiciary, by Representative Bill Mercer, which mandates that Montana Supreme Court Justices are appointed, just as the United States Supreme Court justices are. The problem we are trying to solve is lawyers are giving justices money for their campaigns so they can buy favor from the justices.
In Public Health and Welfare committee we heard some bills about healthcare. HB303, by Rep. Amy Regier, is the right of conscience bill for health care workers. This allows health care workers to not have to do any procedures that go against their conscience. In my opinion, it is a good bill. Why would anyone want a doctor working on him if the health care worker wasn’t a firm believer in the process?
In Fish and Game committee we heard HB372, by Rep. Paul Fielder, which is a constitutional amendment that protects the right to fish, hunt, and trap. There is concern that animal activists, with a lot of out of state billionaire money, will have a big campaign to make it illegal to do so, with a Constitutional Initiative.
The Feds, who think we are too greedy and too stupid to manage the health of our own livestock on farms and ranches, are putting some mandates to control us. I have a bill that will mostly remedy the problem the Feds have caused us. SB561 has been through most of the process but still has to make it through the House floor and get signed by the governor. It has had only one vote against it, so it looks like smooth sailing.
If you are ever in Helena, be sure to look us up. If you want to look up the text of a bill you can find it at https.leg.mt.gov.
Senator Steve Hinebauch (R-Wibaux) represents Sen. District 18 in the Montana Legislature and is a majority whip. He can be reached at 406-989-1372 or steve.hinebauch@mtleg.gov.
- - - - -
I was able to be home for Easter and didn’t take the time to do a report that week. I’ll do a quick review.
April 3 was a long, busy day as we were on the House floor all day long, starting at 8:30 a.m. We heard a lot of bills and among them were 5 constitutional amendment bills. HB372 which establishes the right to hunt in the constitution; HB517 regarding the Board of Regents; HB551 implements concealed carry into the Mt. Constitution; HB917 to change the process of selecting Supreme Court justices; and HB965, brought by Rep. Schillinger, to remove Supreme Court rule-making authority. All passed out of the House with the exception of HB965.
On Friday, April 7, I presented HB234 in the Senate Education committee. Counting those present, those on Zoom, and signatures on paper, there were 124 proponents and 34 opponents.
I was home for three busy days for Easter break and was back to work in Helena on Wednesday morning.
In Senate Taxation committee I presented HB861, that deals with property tax relief if a government entity shuts down your business. I also found out that day that Senate Education amended HB234 and it passed out of committee 7-4. Now it will go to the Senate floor. If it passes there, it will come back to the House floor so we can vote on the amendment.
On Thursday we did second reading on a bill to ban TikTok in Montana. It passed second reading. On Friday it also passed third reading, so it will go to the governor for his signature.
On Thursday in Fish, Wildlife and Parks committee we heard a bill to restrict out-of-state hunters to 14 days of hunting for game animals. No action has been taken yet. We also heard SB298, to revise laws of hunting by disabled persons. Testimony was heard from a person that builds attachments for regular compound bows that enable a one-armed person to use it. The interesting thing about that, is that this bill, if passed, would allow the use of cross-bows for hunting.
It was a very full three days this past week. On Monday we will be on day 75 of our 90 day allowance, so our time is almost gone. At this writing I’m not sure if we’ll use all 90 days or not. You can reach me at Bobby.Phalen@legmt.gov or 406-939-1187.