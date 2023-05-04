When Americans think of Montana, they picture snow-capped peaks, rolling prairies, and rainbow trout darting through the crystal-clear rivers that run through it. Or they simply think of America’s first national park, Yellowstone — or its popular TV namesake.

There are also some truths about Montanans: We’re independent-minded, and community-centric. In snowy weather, you’ll never see one car off the road; you’ll always see two, because we stop to help to dig one another out of a ditch.

Whitney Williams is a sixth-generation Montanan, Missoula-based businesswoman and former candidate for governor in 2020. She is founder of the Snowbird Fund, helping Indigenous communities search for missing loved ones, and co-founder of Eastern Congo Initiative, a multi-million-dollar grant-making and advocacy initiative.

Carol Williams is Montana’s first state Senate female minority and majority leader, and a leading advocate for children, education and families in Montana and America. She served in the Montana House of Representatives and Montana Senate, representing Missoula. She also was a general election candidate for lieutenant governor in 2000.