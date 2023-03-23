There has been some misconceptions about interest rates and property tax values going around I’d like to address.
Interest rate on the bond will not be variable. This was a priority in our first meeting with DA Davidson.
In all of our conversations with the state, we are not aware of any changes to MT property tax law that would cause taxes to go up. Quite the contrary, Legislation was just passed to give rebates.
It is a revaluation year so even if the taxable values for homes go up, everyone’s taxes for Bonds would still be about the same because mills would go down. For Bond levies and Mill levies, if the taxable values go up for homes due to revaluations (and the changes are proportionate) then mills go down so the net change is $0. With new construction (or changes to property tax law that move the tax burden from residential to other classes like utilities, pipelines or railroads etc); then mills go down and taxes go down - this is because new construction makes the tax base pie get larger and everyone benefits.
The trends in our tax base show in recent years we’ve had decreases in values and specifically residential values. Also of note, residential property makes up a smaller portion of the tax base than in many other communities. Residential properties pay 31.65% Elementary and 26.01% High School of the taxes on bonds. The rest is paid by taxes on Railroad, pipelines, and other business.