I have been seeing more and more references to the new mindset called DEI, otherwise known as, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. This is especially true with the White House crowd, the media, and most worrisome, the corporate business community. Our country is based on a capital market system where we are supposed to treasure equality and meritocracy, in other words, everyone gets their chance, but we hire the best! It was equality in our opportunities and the pursuit of success that culminated with a result that rewarded merit; meaning, “the cream rose to the top”. America used to honor hard work, competition, and winners but now we’re supposed to look first at how racially, religiously, and gender diverse we can be regardless of what we lose in not being the best we can be. Do you think China is playing this stupid game while they are trying to supplant us as the number one economy in the world? And remember, the word equity does not mean “equality of opportunity” but instead means “equality of outcome”. They want us to lower the standards, so everyone gets a “participation award”. Look what they do to our military with this nonsense and now we can’t even fill the recruitment quotas for all the branches. I’m telling you, if America continues with this crazy experiment, we may all be speaking Russian or Mandarin before it’s over.