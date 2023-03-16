I am writing in response to the meeting with Senator Steve Hinebauch and Representative Bob Phalen. They both are giving of their time to represent Eastern Montana and I appreciate both of them.
Bob is involved with a bill that deals with not letting obscene literature be available to our kids. This literature also deals with sex change. I do not believe this kind of literature should be in our schools or public libraries. I believe it is the job of the school to educate our kids and not to indoctrinate them.
The question came up at the meeting "who are you to say this kind of literature is wrong?" That is a good question. So if someone came into your house and stole something and you told them that was wrong; but they said "who are you to say it is wrong?" God said it is wrong. The problem is we leave God out. We kind of make the rules as we go. Everyone does what is right in their own eyes.
When we were born God decided what gender we would be and it would be best if we let it be. I understand there are times it is rough being who we are. But rather than changing who we are, we need to deal with who we are.
I am not trying to run down the way that others believe on this issue. I would like us to understand if we go down that road, it will not be what is best for all.