I am writing in response to the meeting with Senator Steve Hinebauch and Representative Bob Phalen. They both are giving of their time to represent Eastern Montana and I appreciate both of them.

Bob is involved with a bill that deals with not letting obscene literature be available to our kids. This literature also deals with sex change. I do not believe this kind of literature should be in our schools or public libraries. I believe it is the job of the school to educate our kids and not to indoctrinate them.

Ken Young

Glendive