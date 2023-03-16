I am writing this letter in response to the letter from Mr. Al Heidt in the last Ranger Review. Although not in attendance, I also read the summary of the town hall style meeting at the Public Library. It literally makes me cry to hear the people from my hometown, the place I grew up in and love, fighting over whether or not kids, minors, people under 18 should have access to pornography or LGBTQ persons should have access to our public taxpayer property.

I LOVE people but I especially love kids! I will do anything in my power to protect them. Now, what I didn’t see in this bill NOR did I hear either legislator say or even insinuate to is that you as adults are BANNED from reading anything you may want to read. NOR did I hear any bans on LGBTQ activities except on public property where children may be in present. So, if you want to plan a “drag Event, do it in a bar or a private venue…If you as a parent want to give consent for your minor child to read a certain book or attend one of these events, simply sign a permission slip or take your child with you.

Patsy Fercho

Glendive