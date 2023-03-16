I am writing this letter in response to the letter from Mr. Al Heidt in the last Ranger Review. Although not in attendance, I also read the summary of the town hall style meeting at the Public Library. It literally makes me cry to hear the people from my hometown, the place I grew up in and love, fighting over whether or not kids, minors, people under 18 should have access to pornography or LGBTQ persons should have access to our public taxpayer property.
I LOVE people but I especially love kids! I will do anything in my power to protect them. Now, what I didn’t see in this bill NOR did I hear either legislator say or even insinuate to is that you as adults are BANNED from reading anything you may want to read. NOR did I hear any bans on LGBTQ activities except on public property where children may be in present. So, if you want to plan a “drag Event, do it in a bar or a private venue…If you as a parent want to give consent for your minor child to read a certain book or attend one of these events, simply sign a permission slip or take your child with you.
These books or happenings are NOT banned they just have safety precautions attached to them when they may be accessible to a minor. Who does not want our children to be kept safe or as far away from negative influence as possible? I’m raising two very susceptible grandkids and I for one do not see a problem limiting the matters for the protection of my babies. No, I’m not big judgmental, so if you wish for your children to have the materials, simply sign the slip. These bills do not infringe on your right to do that!
I would also like to address some “misinformation” in Mr. Heidt’s correspondence. Mr. Hinebaugh and Mr. Phalen did not leave that meeting early for fear of having to answer some hard questions. The library announced it was closing. Both legislators were gracious to be there at all; after all it was their break from Helena and the working session.