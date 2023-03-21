Glendive Unified School District (GUSD) Poor Maintenance Practices
GUSD proposal for 8 million dollars for Dawson County High Schools (DCHS), 2 million dollars for the Elementary School Reserve Levy and 2 million dollars for the High School Reserve Levy is another example of the poor leadership and management of our school districts funding. Year after year they're petitioning our community for additional funding due to neglect and poor maintenance practices of GUSD school administrators.
Passed Ranger Review Articles:
Ranger Review article, "Mold issues closes Lincoln School gym and cafeteria," dates: August 22, 2021 states that Lincoln School had a Leaking Roof. Staff are quoted as saying, "water issues at the school has been an issue for years. I taught there for 14 years and sometime it would rain and we would have up to 20 buckets in the gym and equipment room.
Ranger Review article, "NEGOTIATIONS," dated May 22, 2016 states that "I also understand that for 20 years we should have (addressed facility needs)."
These articles tell me that GUSD knew all along that facility maintenance was lacking. My assessment of the GUSD's mindset behind this is, "if we neglect maintenance long enough, we'll have no choice to build a new school." Both articles show a total disregard for taxpayer monies and incompetence of GUSD administrators when it comes to maintenance of our schools. These maintenance practices make it hard to support any GUSD School Bond resolutions. Until the GUSD provides a documented Maintenance Program that includes weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual inspections of all facility structures, equipment and school grounds; I cannot support the approval of any school bond.
Recommendations:
The lack of a Preventive Maintenance Program by the GUSD indicates that the approval of this Bond will be a waste of Dawson County Taxpayer monies. At a minimal, the Superintendent and Facilities Manger need to be held accountable for the poor condition our school have been maintained.
The facilities manager should have the knowledge to perform removal and replacement of consumable items such as toilets, facets, etc.; inspect and maintain furnace and boiler systems; inspect roofs, building structures etc. Any out-of-scope items should be budgeted into the next year's budget and fixes made as soon as possible. GUSD let the roof, heating system and many other line items in their Bond and Reserve Resolution to get to a state of disrepair.
Again, GUSD needs to be held accountable for their poor leadership/maintenance practices.
I recommend all voters vote "NO" to any School Bond submitted by the GUSD until competent management can be put in place.