Glendive Unified School District (GUSD) Poor Maintenance Practices

GUSD proposal for 8 million dollars for Dawson County High Schools (DCHS), 2 million dollars for the Elementary School Reserve Levy and 2 million dollars for the High School Reserve Levy is another example of the poor leadership and management of our school districts funding. Year after year they're petitioning our community for additional funding due to neglect and poor maintenance practices of GUSD school administrators.

Duane untz

Glendive