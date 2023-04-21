A while back I wrote a Letter to the Editor about my take on a Town Hall meeting at the Glendive Library. In response I received a letter from a community member sent to me being advised “If you wish to respond-do it directly to me. Not through another newspaper article”. I addressed some of my concerns about what Representative Bob Phalen and Senator Steve Heinbach presented at the time. I was going to let the letter just go without response. Then I watched a special on the Holocaust where Pastor Martin Neimoller wrote a prayer in 1946 that starts “First they came for….” and it ends “When they came for Me…” Then I watched a special on “The Darien Gap '' about men, women and children fleeing, attempting to escape oppression, abuse, hunger, seeking a life that may offer hope for a better life. The Darien Gap is a passage between Columbia and Panama littered with the dead who don't make it.
There are 66 or 73 books in the Bible. There are around 44 authors, all of them male.The Bible contains no discourse on abortion or birth control or women’s health. God has not always been identified as “male” in the Bible. Women's roles are dictated by male biblical authors and theologians without consulting the women they are imposing their rules on. In Corinthians women are told to be quiet, stay in their place and to be submissive to their men. It seems odd to me that in today's world when women have proved to be equal to men that women are still not taken seriously when it comes to health, spirituality, knowledge or competence. Men dictate how women care for their own bodies whether it is general health or health related to pregnancy, miscarriage, birth control or abortions. None of these are addressed by women in the Bible because women are not given a voice. Men even dictate what choices women have when subjected to rape or incest that result in a pregnancy or the fetus dies or otherwise would not survive out side of the womb. I will practice being heard the best I can when I recognize the need.