How was it possible for our Space Program to blow up a huge meteor they deemed a danger and threat to earth, but not take down a Chinese Spy balloon invading out airspace? If Biden gave an order to take it down, who authorized the Pentagon to overide the executive order that allowed the balloon to float freely across our military defense installions and ICBM missile silos, gathering data and transmitting to China? The President is Commander in Chief, his orders stand.
The media and Democrats want you to believe during the Trump administration three such spy balloons passed unreported over the US. If true, Trump’s military advisors are guilty of breaking the Chain of Command, which by military law is punishable by Court Marshal. The Commander in Chief is to be immediately informed of all invasions or out land and airspace. Those generals who participated need to be charged and held accountable.
Once again our President and Pentagon has failed us. However, don’t be alarmed. In his meeting with Putin, Joe Biden gave a detailed list of our most vulnerable military infrastructure which he deemed “off limits”. There’s no way the Chinese knew where to look.
Shhh! Did you hear that? It’s Joe and Hunter giving a sigh of relief. The focus is off the theft of classified documents and the Laptop and on a errant Chinese weather balloon.