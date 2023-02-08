Balloon buffoonery

How was it possible for our Space Program to blow up a huge meteor they deemed a danger and threat to earth, but not take down a Chinese Spy balloon invading out airspace? If Biden gave an order to take it down, who authorized the Pentagon to overide the executive order that allowed the balloon to float freely across our military defense installions and ICBM missile silos, gathering data and transmitting to China? The President is Commander in Chief, his orders stand.

Marian Keller

Glendive