Former Secretary of state Bob Brown had an opinion piece in this paper on Wednesday. He stated in his editorial that we citizens, 99% of us are tax cheats and that is why America has been running a deficit and accumulating debt the last 70 years. I strongly disagree with his misguided conclusion.

He is an establishment RINO, in other words a Biden supporter, big spender and a democrat. This debt, $33 Trillion dollars belongs to both parties not the American citizen. We are overtaxed and underserved.