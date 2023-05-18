Former Secretary of state Bob Brown had an opinion piece in this paper on Wednesday. He stated in his editorial that we citizens, 99% of us are tax cheats and that is why America has been running a deficit and accumulating debt the last 70 years. I strongly disagree with his misguided conclusion.
He is an establishment RINO, in other words a Biden supporter, big spender and a democrat. This debt, $33 Trillion dollars belongs to both parties not the American citizen. We are overtaxed and underserved.
There is no integrity or self-control, only corruption in Washington DC and no one is standing up to stop the insanity of deficit spending. Just a side note: our government has allowed an accumulation of almost $200 Trillion in unfunded liabilities. Government is wastefully spending of our tax dollars around the world, on every other nation’s problems, giving our tax dollars to illegal aliens, welfare, colleges and universities and many other worthless causes government should not be involved in.
I have a friend who posted on the churches reader board in front of his church. “Government gives you a handout, Jesus gives you a hand up.”
I have a couple questions for Bob Brown. When will the Federal government pay back this $33 Trillion dollars, and how? When will the Federal government fund all the unfunded liabilities Congress and Presidents have indebted we the people with ($200 trillion)? Congress has given a damp hand shake and an IOU to the Social Security Trust Fund, in other words they stole our money, for pet projects, and threaten not to pay us back.
We found out this week, in the Durham report, that the real cheaters are the FBI, the DOJ, the Washington establishment and an entrenched bureaucracy (the deep state). Of course enabling this corruption is the fake news or major news media. America is in deep trouble with treason taking place at the highest levels of government. With what was done to Trump by this ilk was a COUP.
This citizen intends to stand for liberty and a financially stable America. Stand Tall America! God Bless America and God bless President Trump!