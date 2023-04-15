When a consenting adult, of their own free will and sound mind, voluntarily decides and/or agrees to “change” their sex, by virtue of adding or removing respective body parts…..far be it from me to interfere. They no doubt have complex reason(s) for their decision. Furthermore, it’s none of my business, nor do I care one way or another what they choose to do with themselves.
That said, extreme-woke-leftists’, who thrive on nothing more than shoving that particular ideology (amongst many others) down my throat, including their futile attempts to “make it my business”, only solidifies my instincts their dislike for humanity is front and center. Their “good intentions” is an illusion—one of many mechanisms by which they set about to impose their twisted political views. In the end, all it does is fuel the fires of division…..their ultimate goal.
Extreme-leftists’ are the true transphobes. They deliberately expose the souls who they’re supposedly “defending” by exploiting them instead—every chance they get—for the very same reason they are also the true racists. That, however, is a different subject matter, yet identical in reference to their cruel intentions—they do not offer any solutions, but perpetuate the turmoil with which they created in the first place.
We all know state laws prohibit children under the age of 18, and in some cases 21, to view any form of adult entertainment. This includes non-nude female lingerie shows, non-nude male performances, and, of course, exotic dancing/stripper artists—male or female, straight or gay. Access to these venues is via a nightclub or bar, and thus requires proof of age.
Drag queen shows geared towards minors—more to the point, drag queen book readings focused solely on young children—has been normalized for whatever disgusting reason. Legally and morally, it’s a free-for-all, absent of any age restrictions. There’s a quote making the rounds out there that sums up the situation perfectly: “Don’t ask why children need to see drag queens…..ask why drag queens crave an audience of children.”
It’s a good question, and I’m confident most of us already know the answer to that one.
If drag queens are allowed to orchestrate a children’s story hour, it only stands to reason that scantily-clad-dressed women and shirtless men should be allowed to do the same thing, yet they’re not. Exposing children to such a complicated situation they are way too young to witness, much less comprehend, is entirely up to the parent.
Don’t shoot the messenger…..I’m simply pointing out the absurdity to ALL of it.