When a consenting adult, of their own free will and sound mind, voluntarily decides and/or agrees to “change” their sex, by virtue of adding or removing respective body parts…..far be it from me to interfere. They no doubt have complex reason(s) for their decision. Furthermore, it’s none of my business, nor do I care one way or another what they choose to do with themselves.

That said, extreme-woke-leftists’, who thrive on nothing more than shoving that particular ideology (amongst many others) down my throat, including their futile attempts to “make it my business”, only solidifies my instincts their dislike for humanity is front and center. Their “good intentions” is an illusion—one of many mechanisms by which they set about to impose their twisted political views. In the end, all it does is fuel the fires of division…..their ultimate goal.

Craig Stebbins

Glendive