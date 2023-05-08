GUSB/GUSD reaction to DCHS bond, levy failure
Inflation is out of control in our country; gas, food, utilities have all substantially increased. Many of the residents of Glendive are living on a fixed income and can't afford tax increases.
And yet, the Glendive Public School officials are disappointed, bewildered and concerned about the bond/levy failure, They need to listen to the 53% of the voters that voted it down. After all, it is the taxpayers that are footing the bill. It's our money you're spending, not yours, The taxpayers are tired of the poor decisions made by the School District, In all the letters that were submitted against the bond/levy; not once did you address any submitted issues or the lack of "Preventive Maintenance and Poor Decision" made about maintaining our schools. If GUSD was a business, it would have gone bankrupt years ago,
Previous articles dating back as far as May 2016 prove the School District has done nothing to maintain the integrity of our schools. As a taxpayer, I'll ask this question again. Who is responsible for the degradation of our schools? Myself, "one of the loudest and angriest voices" and 53% of Glendive voters would like to know. As stated in previous letters, we want you to address and fix your poor maintenance practices before, you'll get any of our support.
GUSB ask what comes next for DCHS? This "SEMI-LITERATE" taxpayer suggested that voters vote out of office all the School Board members and replace them with members who will hold those responsible for the poor condition of our schools. Once you've replaced all the bad actors, solicit help from our local contractors (not an unlicensed/bonded handy-man) to come up with a plan forward to address what it will take to get the schools back into a serviceable condition. If and when you get an approved bond; you need to publish in the Ranger-Review the improvements made to include the cost with pictures. That would show Glendive voters their tax dollars are being spent wisely.
As a taxpayer, I don't trust any bureaucrat. For all I know the 2.2 million to fix DCHS roof isn't being spent on the roof. You'll hire a contractor to come in and do a repair, get charged a fraction of the approved 2.2 million and move the remainder of that funding into a pot for your personal pet project.
I would like to thank the Glendive Taxpayers who contributed the information needed for the "Letters to the Editor" over the past couple months and the compliments of agreement received. Contrary to the belief of the GUSB/GUSD, 53% feel the same way I do.
Darrell Kuntz
Glendive
