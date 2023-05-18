I attended the GUSB Facilities Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon. The situation at our high school is dire. The past few years they were able to limp along because they had a building reserve levy, now with no levy and no bond, the only pot of money to draw from is the general fund. It was shared that approximately 90% of the general fund goes to salaries and benefits, after other essentials such as utilities that doesn’t leave much to cut to try and keep things operational.
This board is faced with some difficult decisions that will greatly impact how life looks at DCHS next year, and for years to come. They know it is only a matter of time before something significant breaks and they are going to have to find the money to repair it to keep delivering education. Ideas that I heard during the meeting ranged from cutting extracurricular activities to going remote to cutting teachers and staff.
So why should you care if you don’t have students in school? If the board is forced to cut extracurriculars, go remote, or cut teachers which will impact what programs the district can offer, people will take their kids to a district that can offer those things. It will become increasingly difficult to recruit professionals and young families to our community and to entice the next generation to come back to the family farm or ranch. With families moving out of the community because of the schools and no one moving in housing prices and demand will drop. The strength of our schools is directly correlated to the strength of our community!
It’s time, as a community, we step up. Don’t agree with the bond or wonder why the board has decided to do what they’ve done? Attend a meeting or pick your phone up and make a call. Be informed, so that you know what your vote means and then don’t forget to turn your ballot in, because every vote matters!