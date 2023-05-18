I attended the GUSB Facilities Committee meeting Tuesday afternoon. The situation at our high school is dire. The past few years they were able to limp along because they had a building reserve levy, now with no levy and no bond, the only pot of money to draw from is the general fund. It was shared that approximately 90% of the general fund goes to salaries and benefits, after other essentials such as utilities that doesn’t leave much to cut to try and keep things operational.

This board is faced with some difficult decisions that will greatly impact how life looks at DCHS next year, and for years to come. They know it is only a matter of time before something significant breaks and they are going to have to find the money to repair it to keep delivering education. Ideas that I heard during the meeting ranged from cutting extracurricular activities to going remote to cutting teachers and staff.