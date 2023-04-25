Spring has sprung; ice is off the lakes and rivers, and the sap is running again. Joe has flipped his cap into the ring. He's full of blarney, pixilated a washed in fairy dust. Joe has the Luck 'O the Irish, and the charm of a wounded Banshee. Watch Joe go!
Joe Biden is a wrecking ball aimed at mid-america. His recent Executive order protecting select groups goes against the fabric of the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Government is to protect ALL citizens, not just a prefered few. Joe's "shoot first; ask questions later " mentality has placed Christians, Conservatives and Republicans squarely in the leftist hate groups bulls-eye, and given them permission for open season on us.
Elon Musk hasn't been truthful. He's failed to mention how advanced A.I. has become, or that it's already too late to slam on the breaks. If a man-made humanoid entity has capacity to lie, reason, creat images and mimic the voice of an adult or missing child, its gone a step too far to stop, and has opened it up for evil practices.
A.I. challenges God's authority, and questions our belief that He alone created man. My son asked A.I. to explain the Bible. It said there was no such book available. When asked to relate the life of Jesus, it switched direction, and gave an accurate account of the area and Jesus birth, minus the religious facts.
A.I. may have positive qualities for the future, but the prospect of decent into evil is terrifying, and should horrify every rational person.