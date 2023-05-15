I’d like to apologize for the use of the word semi-literate. It was an emotional reaction. I should have been more measured.

It’s hard to reply to baseless accusations of fraud and malfeasance. I do, however, think I owe it to the administration and maintenance personnel, past and present to do so. Lest anyone take silence as credibility. I worked maintenance at Washington School as a teenager, learning skills I keep to this day. Now as board chair I learn the staff is fewer now than then, maintaining buildings 25 years older than when I was there. I lack the understanding of denigrating over half a century of work done by hundreds of dedicated people enabling thousands of children to have an education.