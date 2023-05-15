I’d like to apologize for the use of the word semi-literate. It was an emotional reaction. I should have been more measured.
It’s hard to reply to baseless accusations of fraud and malfeasance. I do, however, think I owe it to the administration and maintenance personnel, past and present to do so. Lest anyone take silence as credibility. I worked maintenance at Washington School as a teenager, learning skills I keep to this day. Now as board chair I learn the staff is fewer now than then, maintaining buildings 25 years older than when I was there. I lack the understanding of denigrating over half a century of work done by hundreds of dedicated people enabling thousands of children to have an education.
There have been zero complaints or concerns filed that have made it to the board. Zero phone calls to myself concerning misuse of funds. There have been zero complaints during public comment at board meetings. The district is audited. There is a budget put out every year. I’ve yet to hear what maintenance schedule allows pipes, roofs, and electrical insulation to last longer than 60 years. To claim corruption without any contact with administration or board is unreasonable and irrational. Seems to only occur when the district is trying to fix things.
For the sake of mathematics, 50% turnout with 53% voting ‘no’ is actually 26.5% of Dawson County voters saying ‘no’, 23.5% ‘yes’ and 50% saying maybe. We just weren’t able to reach half and/or your life is understandably busy. I’ve left ballots with the junk mail myself, I do understand that. I’ll try to do a better job reaching out to you, looking for understanding, in the future.
Those you elected, to look out for your interests, will not give up on our present and future staff and students, nor the citizens we represent. We will continue to work solving problems the best we know how with the time you have given us as trustees of the schools.