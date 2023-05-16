Hi, you may remember me, I was Mark Wallace, son of Bill and Sue Wallace, and brother to Dawn Wallace. I would have graduated from DCHS in 1997 but moved away just as my junior year ended. If you knew me before I left, I’m sorry, but I hated myself, and chances are, you thought I was a little weirdo. I attended the class of 97 20th year reunion in Glendive. Since that time things have changed.

I’m now Jenny Wallace, daughter of Bill and Sue Wallace, and sister to Dawn Wallace. I have been living a wonderful life, surrounded by friends, partners, and chosen family in Minnesota. I love myself, and I found out I am a good person who deserves love and respect.