Hi, you may remember me, I was Mark Wallace, son of Bill and Sue Wallace, and brother to Dawn Wallace. I would have graduated from DCHS in 1997 but moved away just as my junior year ended. If you knew me before I left, I’m sorry, but I hated myself, and chances are, you thought I was a little weirdo. I attended the class of 97 20th year reunion in Glendive. Since that time things have changed.
I’m now Jenny Wallace, daughter of Bill and Sue Wallace, and sister to Dawn Wallace. I have been living a wonderful life, surrounded by friends, partners, and chosen family in Minnesota. I love myself, and I found out I am a good person who deserves love and respect.
Also I’m planning on attending the 30th year reunion, but I have been watching the state I grew up in introduce and pass law after law restricting the lives of people like me, trans children in the state of Montana. I’m nervous and terrified of driving through North Dakota, since it may be a crime to use a bathroom, or expect to eat at a restaurant in view of a child with a low cut top (ND House Bill 1333). I’m nervous and terrified of getting to Glendive to find out my hotel reservation may be cancelled due to an owner or manager of the hotel does not agree with me being trans or having someone of my gender share a king size bed with me, (this might be a question for the Supreme Court, but I’d still be in Glendive without a room).
These are some of my fears, and the list is long but each has backing of the statutes that are voted on by legislators that you voted in, (except for the North Dakota laws, of course). But I still want to attend the 30th reunion. What are the safe spots in Glendive that it’s ok to be visibly trans or queer at? Where can I kiss or hold hands with my partner, who ever they are, just like the other attendees? Who is standing up for what is right for the trans and lgbtqia kids in town that deserves my money when I visit? Who are the proud bigots that say they don’t want me there?
It’s been six years since I’ve been to Glendive, and I would like to know if I am able to show up and leave in four years.