Glendive Unified School District’s bond issue
In response to the “School officials optimistic about upcoming bond issues” and “Guest Opinion” articles:
GUSD trustee’s need to come out and tell Dawson County Tax Payers how our schools have come under such disrepair. Each year the school district receives money for school maintenance. Where is the money being spent? Why aren’t these repair costs being included into the GUSD’s budget?
Before we approve any school bond; there should be an external audit performed by an outside source to rule out Fraud, Waste and Abuse of our school districts funding.
Fraud, Waste and Abuse is defined as follows:
Fraud: Fraud is defined as the wrongful or criminal deception intended to result in financial or personal gain. Fraud includes false representation of fact, making false statements, or by concealment of information.
Waste: Waste is defined as the thoughtless or careless expenditure, mismanagement, or abuse of resources to the detriment (or potential) detriment) of the U.S. government. Waste also includes incurring unnecessary costs resulting from inefficient or ineffective practices, systems, or controls.
Abuse: Abuse is defined as excessive or improper use of a thing, or to use something in a manner contrary to the natural or legal rules for its use. Abuse can occur in financial or non-financial settings.
Past Ranger-Review Articles:
“Mold issues closes Lincoln School gym and cafeteria,” dated: August 22, 2021 states that Lincoln School had a Leaking Roof. Staff are quoted saying, “water issue at the school has been an issue for years. I taught there for 14 years and sometimes it would rain and we would have up to 20 buckets in the gym and equipment room.
“NEGOTIATIONS,” dated May 22, 2016 states that “I also understand that for 20 years we should have (addressed facility needs).”
These are two of many articles published over several years that fall under “Waste and Abuse” of our tax payer money.
Lack of GUSD Preventative Maintenance Practices:
The lack of a preventative maintenance program by the GUSD is one of the many reasons our schools are in such bad shape. They should contact the Glendive Medical Center’s maintenance team for pointers on how to set-up and maintain a successful preventive maintenance program.
I have yet to see an article saying who is going to be accountable for poor maintenance practices of the GUSD. The “loudest and angriest voices” need you to address your poor maintenance practices and before you’ll get any of our support.
Recommendations:
I recommend all voters vote “NO” to any School Bond submitted by the GUSD until we can get truthful answers and fixes to the concerns listed above.
Darrell Kuntz
Glendive