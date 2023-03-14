My brother, Dalton Anderson, who lived his early childhood years in Glendive and now lives in Missoula, subscribes to the Glendive Ranger Review. Today when I phoned him from Victoria, British Columbia, Dalton read aloud the Commentary by Rev. Stephen Underwood with Old Testament references that reveal his understanding of Drag performances. Many of your readers will not be happy to read a Christian minister's public support for transgender peoples and I want to commend you for printing this Commentary.
My dad, Rev. Laurence E. Anderson, was the minister of Glendive’s Congregational Church from January, 1947 to June, 1954. He would have enjoyed reading Rev. Underwood’s description of wearing his ministerial robe at the pulpit: "I’ve never done drag — unless you count the floor-length robe and colorful stole I wear every Sunday when I preach." The Reverend knows that his robe is symbolic of a role that he "plays" at the pulpit and that those who perform Drag are also "playing" - lightening the burdens that so many carry, especially those whose souls do not conform to the roles that are expected of us all to "perform."
Recently, a young friend explained to me why so many leave the comfort of their home communities to navigate the challenges of big city life: “There is so much there to experience and see. Also, the large population makes people virtually anonymous and you can be anyone you want to be. Cities are more progressive and accepting than most rural areas, so for certain people, it's a safe haven to fit in and escape violence and/or persecution and prejudice."
His words made me feel sad. Families in both the U.S. and Canada are fragmented because we find it difficult to accept what we don’t understand about those who don’t “fit” our expectations. One of American author Elizabeth Strout’s brilliant characters says "We can’t expect from others what they don’t have to give." This has helped me to let go of my expectations of some of my family members and to ask myself: How can I develop enough compassion to accept those who I don’t understand?
Miss Romses was my first grade teacher in Glendive’s Washington Elementary School, now a Middle School. Miss Romses opened the world to me because she taught me to read and print simple stories about my experiences and my feelings about them. I remember even now almost 75 years later, my three sentence story about finding a robin’s egg that had fallen out of its nest, and how tears fell when I saw the remains of the baby robin. Miss Romses taught me literacy and also empathy. She would have liked to hear the question I now ask myself.