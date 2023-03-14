My brother, Dalton Anderson, who lived his early childhood years in Glendive and now lives in Missoula, subscribes to the Glendive Ranger Review.  Today when I phoned him from Victoria, British Columbia, Dalton read aloud the Commentary by Rev. Stephen Underwood with Old Testament references that reveal his understanding of Drag performances.  Many of your readers will not be happy to read a Christian minister's public support for transgender peoples and I want to commend you for printing this Commentary.

My dad, Rev. Laurence E. Anderson,  was the minister of Glendive’s Congregational Church from January, 1947 to June, 1954.  He would have enjoyed reading Rev. Underwood’s description of wearing his ministerial robe at the pulpit: "I’ve never done drag — unless you count the floor-length robe and colorful stole I wear every Sunday when I preach." The Reverend knows that his robe is symbolic of a role that he "plays" at the pulpit and that those who perform Drag are also "playing" - lightening the burdens that so many carry, especially those whose souls do not conform to the roles that are expected of us all to "perform."

Starla Anderson

Victoria, British Columbia