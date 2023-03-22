Your right to vote is a privilege, not an unalienable right. Those who fail to honor the privilege do us no favor, but place us at great disadvantage.
Before ratification of the Constitution the rich and powerful ruled, and less advantaged had no choice but to obey. We are rapidly moving back in time to that extreme in society, a move we will surely regret.
Thomas Jefferson claimed the most important virtue of a free society was their economy; the most dangerous was their debt. We have ignored his wisdom and allowed our rulers to saddle us with unimaginable debt we can never hope to repay.
Jefferson warned us never to allow our independence be taken from us, yet we see Joe Biden mandate what we can and can't do with our health, wealth, children and property. He has become a dangerous dictator, who threatens our very livilyhood if we disobey.
Jefferson also told us "we do not have a government of the majority, but a government of those who participate." Sadly we have settled, and placed ourselves in a position of weakness and impotence, giving rise to threats of war. Failure of the Biden administration has not gone unnoticed by our adversaries.
What good is Democracy if we bow to threats and we forfeit our freedoms to those who hate us and cheer our demise?